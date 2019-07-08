It seems obvious where Egg-O-Holic, a new restaurant in Dublin, got its name.

Yet there is more to the story for this quick-serve Indian restaurant that got its start in suburban Chicago.

"This is more about different flavors," franchisee Dhimant Patel said. "People get tired of eating eggs. This has so many options."

Egg-O-Holic has replaced Menya Ramen at 331 W. Bridge St. in the Kroger shopping plaza.

Its menu has variety, with many items being scarce in central Ohio: lapeti -- a sort of burrito omelet stuffed with shredded hard-boiled eggs and cheese; surti gotalo -- spiced curry covered with two sunny-side-up eggs; and chapata anda -- a double-layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha-flavored boiled egg and vegetables.

Egg-O-Holic is not entirely vegetarian. Some poultry dishes are available, such as two types of chicken kebabs, each with its own marinade, and grilled chicken sandwiches.

More familiar dishes include the roti roll, a type of bread folded around masala-spiced egg and cheese, Indian-style omelets and rice. There are plans to add pakoras, samosas and Indian-style pizza.

Most items cost $7 to $9.

The Dublin Egg-O-Holic does not serve alcohol at this time. Beverages include pop, chai, masala chaas (made with salted buttermilk) and Rajwadi lassi (yogurt and ice cream topped with crushed cashews and almonds).

Bhagyesh Patel, no relation to Dhimant Patel, founded the concept a little more than a year ago in Schaumburg, Illinois, and added a second store in Chicago.

"You know, growing up in India, and as I visited there more recently, egg dishes have become very popular," he said. "This is late-night street food. I eat these dishes three times a week when I'm there."

He said he is considering adding more restaurants in Ohio but is focused on the success of the Dublin location.

Lay Patel, Dhimant Patel's cousin and business partner, said he likes the concept because there are few egg-based Indian restaurants in the U.S.

"The key point, the main thing, is that all these dishes are made to order," he said.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 614-553-7134.

====

Satori Ramen Bar has opened in the North Market, 59 Spruce St., in downtown Columbus.

Satori, which has a 12-seat counter, offers a full view of employees preparing authentic ramen noodle dishes, rice-based entrees and small plates.

In addition to dine-in and take-out orders, it offers kits with broth, toppings and uncooked fresh noodles packaged separately so customers can make soups at home.

Satori's founder and head chef, Seigo Nishimura, was born and raised in Tokyo. Nishimura trained both in Japan and the U.S.

====

The Veggie Van is back and "better than ever," said Michelle Moskowitz Brown, executive director of Local Matters, which owns the unit.

The nonprofit organization, based at 633 Parsons Ave. in south Columbus, will deploy the Veggie Van in mid-July to underserved Columbus neighborhoods -- Linden, the Hilltop and the Near East Side -- where residents have a persistent lack of healthful food options, Brown said.

"Think of it as a big pop-up farmers market," offering fresh produce, healthful staple items, free on-site nutrition education and cooking demonstrations, she said. Patrons will be sold enough ingredients to make a meal for a family of four for less than $10.

Food stamps will be accepted, Brown said.

The Veggie Van debuted eight years ago, but because it was "ahead of its time" and lacked funding, it was parked, Brown said.

With newfound funding, Local Matters was able to repurpose one of its vehicles and revive the program, she said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary