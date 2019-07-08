The 22nd annual Taste of Reynoldsburg will feature more than a dozen local restaurants and food trucks.

Scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in Huber Park, 1520 Davidson Drive, the event is free.

Samples will be sold for $1-$5 and at least four dessert vendors are expected, chairwoman Kristin Bryant said.

Attendees can cast votes for the best restaurant, best food truck and best pizza award winners, Bryant said.

Reggae band The Ark is scheduled to perform.

Crafts vendors and nonprofit organizations also will be on hand.

Taste of Reynoldsburg is sponsored by the Reynoldsburg Chamber of Commerce. For more information and a complete restaurant lineup, visit the chamber's website (reynoldsburgchamber.com/events/details/22nd-annual-taste-of-reynoldsburg-1623) or facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Reynoldsburgchamber/).

-- Kelley Youman

