As the 10th Taste of Powell approaches, the Greater Powell Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to make it one of the largest yet.

This year's event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Road.

About 20 food vendors will be on hand to share a range of cuisine, with zoo animals, music and other entertainment in between. Each year, about 500 people attend the event.

Executive director Pam Miller said the event is adding businesses, and it has an impressive array of selections.

"It's a great way to network and learn about the businesses Powell has to offer," she said.

Tickets for the Taste of Powell may be purchased at powellchamber.com or at local businesses, which are listed on the website, for $40 per person in advance or $45 at the door.

-- Andrew King

