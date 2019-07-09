A rising senior at Whitehall-Yearling High School is one of four students selected for the Bank of America Student Leaders summer program at the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus.

"It's been a great experience so far to see what it's like behind the scenes on a big nonprofit," said Maria Guatalupe Gonzalez Cuchillo, 17.

The Student Leaders program is Bank of America's signature philanthropic program, providing high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to build their workforce and leadership skills though a paid summer internship at a local nonprofit group, said Jennifer Hurd, a manager for the national program.

The program was launched in 2004 and has continued to expand to Ohio, first coming to Cleveland in 2016. Columbus and Cincinnati were added this year, Hurd said.

In Columbus, Cuchillo and three other students are participating in an eight-week paid internship at the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus as well as a leadership summit in Washington, D.C. The summit began July 8 and runs through Saturday, July 13.

About 300 students are participating in the program at various nonprofit organizations across the country.

Locally, the other three students participating are Aisho Ali of Columbus and a graduate of Franklin Heights High School; Rhoda Andemichael of Blacklick and a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School and Micah Slater of Columbus and a rising senior at Hartley High School.

"The students are working at the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus for an eight-week paid internship that will provide them a valuable opportunity to design and implement key initiatives to improve overall efficiency and increase revenue," said Rebecca Asmo, chief development officer for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus.

The internships for the four students began June 10 and will run through Aug. 2.

The students support four key areas of the organization including operations, strategic initiatives, executive leadership and resource development, said Monisa Mason, director of strategic initiatives for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus.

The internship is designed to give students "meaningful projects that will enhance skills in critical thinking, creativity and collaboration (to) ensure they will be prepared for the workforce and a 21st century career," Asmo said.

Cuchillo works in the strategic-initiatives area of the Boys and Girls Club.

"I work with (Mason) on programs (the Boys and Girls Club) provides, including (our) workshops" such as the Comprehensive Case Management Employment Program, Cuchillo said.

Andemichael is working on the resource development team of the Boys and Girls Club.

"I'm helping with finding grants and other financial aspects," said Andemichael, adding she applied for the internship "because it was a great way to do something to give back to the community.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo