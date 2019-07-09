Bexley police said an employee of a business in the 2400 block of East Main Street reported at 6:30 a.m. July 2 someone entered the shop and was asked to leave because he was shirtless and was causing a disturbance.

The employee said the male then grabbed money out of a tip jar but she pulled it from his hand and called the police. Police located the suspect at East Main Street and Eastmoor Boulevard and took him to Ohio State University East Hospital, according to the report.

In other recent Bexley incident reports:

* A resident in the 900 block of Francis Avenue reported someone entered her unattached, unlocked garage at the rear of the property between July 18 and 30 and stole a power washer.

* A resident in the 900 block of Sheridan Park Court reported someone stole his bicycle July 2 from Maryland Elementary School, 2754 Maryland Ave.

* An employee of a store in the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported two people stole two cases of beer and potato chips June 27 and fled in a black Nissan Sentra going west on East Livingston Avenue.

* A resident in the 400 block of South Parkview Avenue reported that between May 26 and June 26, someone attempted to steal the catalytic converter from her vehicle.