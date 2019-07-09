The construction project at Canal Winchester High School is scheduled to be completed before the start of the school year.

Of the $27.1 million the project costs, the state is funding $19.6 million and the district's share is $7.5 million, to be paid for through the district's general fund.

The school will add 48,000 square feet, including an auxiliary gym, a media center and contemporary learning areas.

Bathrooms will be added to the second floor, and the cafeteria will be expanded.

Additional parking spaces will be on the building's east side, parallel to Washington Street. Small additions will be on the north and west sides, with a large expansion of the parking lot on the south side.

"We'll also be renovating much of the inside of the building," Superintendent James Sotlar said. "This includes a lot of work, such as updates to lighting throughout the building, heating, air conditioning, updated classrooms and more."

Because of the construction, the rotunda doors next to the stadium parking lot will be closed until school opens.

In addition, classes at the high school won't begin until Aug. 28.

"It's a major renovation," Sotlar said of the project, which was started in February. "We appreciate the patience of our students and parents and look forward to having the work completed."

According to Sotlar, the media center is scheduled to be completed by December 2019 and will be at the south end of the school, next to the new auxiliary gym.

"As you may or may not know, we are adding 48,000 square feet to our facility over the next few years. While this is exciting, we will be met by several challenges along the way. We will need your help in making this project run smoothly," high school Principal Kirk Henderson said in a written statement to the district. "A great deal of potential lies within our schools and our community."

