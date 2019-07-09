Informal coffee and conversation held by members of the Canal Winchester City Council have stirred debate over whether the city should provide free meeting space for the monthly events that are not endorsed by the city.

Council members Jill Amos and Will Bennett began holding "Community Coffee" at businesses and other free locations throughout the community in January, encouraging residents to interact more with those who are elected to serve them.

The "listening sessions," as described by Bennett, were not sanctioned under council rules.

"It's a community-based service, and the conversations that have taken place, I think, were fantastic," Amos said during council's July 1 work session. "We're not going to stop doing them."

However, when Amos requested to use the city's Interurban Station at 16 S. High St. for future events, Mayor Mike Ebert explained that a city ordinance requires a fee, based on group classifications, to hold a public event not sponsored by the city on city-owned property.

Community Coffee falls under Class II rentals for city residents and noncommunity-based nonprofit corporations that are charged $40 an hour to use the Interurban. Additionally, the ordinance states that free rentals are not permitted on weekends.

Amos said she paid $80 to rent the facility for two hours in June but also asked the mayor in an email to waive future fees for council members.

The ordinance does give the mayor the authority to modify rental rates "if special circumstances exist." However, he responded to Amos, saying that if she wanted to discuss "this with council during their upcoming meeting and the status changes as a result of such meeting, then I would be happy to waive the fee."

Council is expected to further discuss the issue at its committee-of-the-whole meeting July 29.

Although no council member openly has opposed the events, there was debate before the first event in January, with some council members stating concerns about residents mistakenly interpreting ideas discussed during the coffees as views of the entire council. Others feared they would turn into campaign events.

Also, no more than three council members may be present or the session would be considered a public meeting under the terms of Ohio's public-records and open-meetings laws. Amos said she would like a rotation of council members for these sessions.

In a December email to council members, councilman Mike Coleman voiced a list of concerns, including established protocol for the meetings and a review by council's rules committee, among others.

"The concerns I had back in December have come full circle," he said. "I don't want to be a part of something that is going to be viewed by the public as, 'He got favoritism (using the Interurban for free) because of his council status.

"We have established protocol, and we haven't stuck to it, and we need to."

Council does provide public-comment time at its regular meetings, which are 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month at Town Hall, 10 N. High St. However, council will not meet Monday, July 15, because of summer break.

Councilman Bob Clark said addressing council together gives all members the opportunity to hear the information firsthand.

"That's how I think communication should be handled with council," he said. "Do we need to have another evening to have that kind of session and put out an invite? ... I don't have a problem with that. It would be better than getting this stuff third- and fourth-hand."

Even city administrators have voiced concerns about receiving residents' issues or complaints in a timely fashion. That was the case for city public works director Matt Peoples, who said he received a drainage complaint from a resident weeks after it was voiced at a coffee event.

"We're in our offices all the time," he said. "There isn't a time when the mayor's door is closed. And if we're having problems with a resident who has an individual issue, it should be directed to whomever can take care of it immediately."

During discussion at council's June 17 meeting, city finance director Amanda Jackson said, "when the coffee event was first brought forward, it was not brought forward as an entire council-supported event. I think that has changed, but it wasn't originally to allow to use a city facility for what is more and more 'muddying the waters' to be a city-backed event."

