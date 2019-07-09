Preliminary designs for the upcoming expansion of Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave., indicate more space could be available for parking than originally projected, according to Michael Price, recreation director for the city of Bexley.

City estimates indicate that implementing the Jeffrey Mansion Master Plan will cost $3.25 million. The plan includes expanding the mansion's ground floor to create a multipurpose space for recreation programming and community use, installing an elevator and reconfiguring parking to create more spaces.

Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler said the city has identified $2.25 million in resources thus far to implement the plan, with $1 million pledged by the Bexley Community Foundation, $250,000 from the state of Ohio capital budget and the remainder from city funds.

The city has not announced when construction will begin, but in a June 5 report to the city's Recreation Board, Price said creating more parking is likely to be one of the first projects to get underway and could possibly be completed this year.

Though the original plan called for reconfiguring the parking areas to make room for 20 additional spaces, new designs indicate room for 30 additional spaces while still preserving landscaping in the park behind the mansion, Price said.

"We are saving the major trees," he said.

Another component of the design restores a staircase area that leads from the mansion's first floor to the lower level. The staircase that leads to the lower level is cordoned off and is used for storage, and reopening the staircase is an alternative to building a new staircase, Price said.

"This is a schematic design. We're going to go through more iterations of this," Price said of the expansion plans.

One challenge the expansion will present is how to maintain programming during construction, Price said.

"We will have discussions about renting trailer units so we can have classes and programming on site," he said. "There's going to be some other logistics that we have to work through so we can still operate as best as we possibly can."

For more information, visit bexley.org/jeffreymansion.

