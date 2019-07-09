This year, visitors to the Dublin Irish Festival will be able to access event information from the palms of their hands.

The city of Dublin has launched a new app for the annual festival, which this year will be held Aug. 2-4 in Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Parkway.

The app -- Dublin Irish Festival -- can be downloaded for free via Google Play or the Apple Store, said Kendel Kellogg, an events coordinator for the city.

On the app, users can read festival policies, view and customize events schedules, connect to the festival's Twitter and Instagram handles and view festival grounds and parking maps, Kellogg said.

Developed by Green Copper, the app cost $10,350, according to Mary Jo DiSalvo, a Dublin events administrator.

Irish Festival orgtanizers had been discussing developing an app for several years, DiSalvo said. The app will help visitors have up-to-the-minute information in a more efficient way, she said.

Visitors will be able to receive push notifications about weather, safety or traffic concerns.

And while a Dublin Irish Festival playlist is already available on Spotify, entertainer info on the app also includes links to the artists' Spotify pages, said Maddie Knostman, a Dublin events assistant.

The festival map is also interactive, allowing users to click on food and drink vendors to see what's offered, Knostman said.

Schedules can be viewed by day, by band and by stage, said Cathy Witchey, a Dublin event specialist.

The app went live June 15, DiSalvo said. Since then, it has received nearly 2,000 downloads. More than 200 tickets also have been sold through the app, she said.

Each year, the Irish Festival attracts 100,000-plus people, DiSalvo said. She said she expects the number of app downloads to increase exponentially as it gets closer to festival time.

The festival features entertainment on seven stages, as well as food, drinks and handmade goods.

From July 22 through Aug. 1, tickets can be purchased for $10 at select Giant Eagle locations and in the Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Road.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah