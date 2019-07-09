The Westerville Rotary July 4 5K run on Independence Day marked the beginning and ending of a streak of 3.1-mile races for Galena's Gianna Nieman during the past year.

Nieman, 10, who will be a fifth-grader at Olentangy Schools' Johnnycake Corners Elementary School this fall, has completed a 5K race each week for a year.

"It kind of all started when we did the July 4 5K (in 2018)," she said. "Then we did another 5K another week and it just kept going. And then it got up to my birthday in August. Then I thought I'd go until Thanksgiving. It kind of went from there. We just decided to do it all year."

Her father, Scott Nieman, a pediatric dentist in Westerville who also happens to enjoy running, served as her running partner.

"Her older brother (Massimo) just graduated from Olentangy," he said. "He ran a lot of races. She's chasing him, too (in running goals)."

Nieman said running with his daughter is "pretty fun."

"We did the 4-miler at (Ohio State University) and finished on the 50-yard line," he said. "That's a fun one."

Gianna said she didn't train for the races, but she has stayed in shape with the help from the Irish dancing she practices three times a week.

"We walk our dogs a lot," she said. "We don't run every day to train. You just kind of do it."

Gianna said one of the 5K events she enjoyed the most was the Buck-I-Run held April 12 at Ohio State, which takes participants past iconic campus landmarks.

"It was a glow run we did at night with glow paint," she said. "That was a favorite."

Nieman said he and his daughter ran a 5K once a month in 2017, which sparked her interest in running.

"In 2018, it got to be the end of the school year and she said, 'Daddy, we haven't even run a 5K yet.' I said, 'Let's run the (Westerville Rotary) July 4 5K,' " he said.

He said the pair would run a route in their neighborhood when necessary but focused on running official events, such as the OhioHealth First on the First 5K.

"We did one in Florida at Disney World but most were Ohio," he said. "We ran a handful out of state -- one in Brown County, Indiana, and one in Las Vegas."

A race that stands out in his memory is the Columbus Blue Jackets 5th Line 5K Race on Feb. 9.

"It was just freezing," Nieman said.

The annual downtown road race offers runners and walkers an active way to celebrate the winter season with the Blue Jackets. Another one they ran in the winter was the Westerville Lions Rudolph 5K Run/Walk on Dec. 9, he said.

"It was really fun," Nieman said. "It was prior to the (Westerville) Christmas parade."

Gianna said she has worn the same Nike running shoes for almost every 5K.

"They lasted the whole year," she said.

In addition to enjoying running and bonding with her dad during the races, she said, she finds inspiration in the story of track athlete Jesse Owens. Owens was a four-time gold medalist in the 1936 Olympic Games who also set set three world records and tied a fourth, all in a span of about 45 minutes at Big Ten Track and Field Championships in Ann Arbor on May 25, 1935, according to jesseowens.com.

Gianna said she feels really good about running a 5K every week for the past 52 weeks.

"It feels like a really good accomplishment," she said. "It has kept me in shape a lot. If you do dancing or choreography dancing, I would totally recommend doing this. Before I started this, it was really, really hard getting through my dances.

"Once I started this and got a quarter way through the year, I could finish my dances without breathing really hard."

Gianna said she has decided to go back to doing one 5K a month for the coming year.

Nieman said he and his wife, Terri, are proud of their daughter.

"It's a big deal," he said.

