A man told Columbus police he was assaulted by four men, who also stole his $200 cellphone.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, the assault and robbery occurred at 10:45 p.m. July 1, when the man was taking trash to the rear of his residence in the 700 block of East Stewart Avenue.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* An argument over "common courtesies" not being shown to another man led to a man reporting he was assaulted at 5:03 p.m. June 27 in the 200 block of East Whittier Street.

As the suspect was leaving the scene in his vehicle, he allegedly spat on the victim's back.

* A man stabbed another man several times in self-defense, according to police, after an altercation at 2:33 p.m. June 29 in the 800 block of Parsons Avenue.

The suspect reportedly punched the victim in the face, shattering his glasses.

The victim then stabbed the suspect several times with a knife.

A Columbus Division of Fire medic unit transported the man who was stabbed to a hospital where he was treated.

* A man was arrested at 11:52 p.m. June 29 in the 400 block of East Kossuth Street after being caught in another man's vehicle attempting to steal his property.

* A $20,000 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen between 7 p.m. June 27 and 6:30 a.m. June 28 from the corner of Reinhard Avenue and Ebner Street.

* Two generators -- one worth $800 and the other $500 -- were reported stolen at 6 a.m. June 27 from a house under construction in the 1300 block of City Park Avenue.

The thief caused $3,650 in damage to a sliding glass door and window.