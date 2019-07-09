A committee appointed by Groveport's mayor has made a recommendation for new restrictions on heavy trucks parked in the city's residential areas.

City Council hopes to receive more input during its committee-of-the-whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at 655 Blacklick St.

"We've talked about it for four months, and we haven't gotten residents to show up," said council member Ed Dildine Jr., who headed the committee. "But I do understand the concerns. It makes neighborhoods not look as good; it tears up neighborhood streets when you're putting (heavy) vehicles on them; and it could be a safety issue."

Concerns from residents brought about a review of the law, which currently states: "Trucks, tractors or trailers with a gross vehicle weight of two and one-half tons (5,000 pounds) empty or over are hereby prohibited from parking in residential areas within the city after 6 p.m. or before 7 a.m. except deliveries of goods and materials to persons within the city."

The law raised concerns because some SUVs, pickup trucks and other vehicles, such as Cadillac Escalades, might be over the 5,000-pound limit.

"We looked at six or seven (area) municipalities on the same topic, and we mirrored ours a lot off of what Reynoldsburg has," Dildine said.

The committee's proposed changes would restrict parking on any street or alley in the city limits between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

However, the restrictions would not apply to "motor vehicles registered as commercial vehicles that have a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 10,000 pounds, limited to two-axle construction and a limit of four wheels."

"We reviewed a lot of other areas, and this seemed to be the common number," council President Pro Tem Shawn Cleary said, referring to the 10,000-pound weight limit.

Also, those vehicles "used for conveying the necessary tools and materials to the premises where labor is being performed and the use of such tools and materials are required, shall be permitted, provided they are not parked or left standing for a period not to exceed twelve hours."

Commercial vehicles or trailers "being loaded or unloaded, used to deliver or hoist property or merchandise for the completion of delivery shall be permitted, if such loading or unloading, or other activity referred to in this section is conducted diligently and without unnecessary delay."

Commercial vehicles or buses carrying passengers to "any public meeting, assembly, church, convention or entertainment during the actual session of a public meeting, assembly, church, convention or entertainment" also are exempt from the restrictions.

Dildine said a commercial vehicle does not apply "to me running down to Ricart Ford and me buying an (Ford) F-350, as long as I'm using it for personal use. Now if it's listed as a commercial truck, or commercial business, then yes, it would be in violation. Most people aren't registering their trucks as commercial."

The new restrictions also would prohibit "a wrecker or tow truck on any street in the city, except when continuously and actively engaged in loading or unloading another vehicle or performing emergency vehicle-repair service."

"Part of the complaints coming in were about people having wreckers or tow trucks in their driveway or in front of their house," Dildine said. "Sometimes a car is hooked up to it, and sometimes it's not."

The proposed changes do not modify the current penalties.

Those who violate the current law could be charged with a minor misdemeanor for the first offense. If there is a second offense within a year, "the person is guilty of a misdemeanor of the fourth degree," according to the ordinance.

For each subsequent violation within a year after the first offense, the charge increases to a third-degree misdemeanor.

In Ohio, third-degree misdemeanors are punishable by up to 60 days in jail and up to a $500 fine. Fourth-degree misdemeanors carry a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and up to a $250 fine.

