A business on the 4200 block of Parkway Court told the Hilliard Division of Police on July 2 a check worth $31,876 was stolen between June 7 and 10.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A woman told police June 27 a license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 4000 block of Cape Hope between June 6 and 27.

* A 30-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 1:15 a.m. June 28 at Scioto Darby Road and Bradford Drive.

* A 34-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 4:55 p.m. June 28 at Norwich and Wayne streets.

* A 19-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 7:50 p.m. June 28 in the 4100 block of Britton Parkway.

* A 39-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 3:45 p.m. July 2 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270 southbound.