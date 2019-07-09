The Jerry Spears Funeral Home will be allowed to open a Hilliard location after Hilliard City Council on July 8 approved a necessary rezoning.

Council members voted 4-2 to rezone the property at 5505 Hyde Park Drive from rural residential to a planned-unit development, allowing the funeral home to operate at the former Parkside Community Church.

Bob Spears Jr., one of three family owners of Jerry Spears Funeral Home at 2693 W. Broad St. on the Hilltop, said he had an “unbelievable, excited feeling” after the decision.

“We feel very comfortable about all our decisions and how we took the high road in every decision,” Spears said. “We hope residents realize in the long run that we’re a longstanding business that only wants to make Hilliard better.”

Spears and his brother were born and raised in Hilliard, so pursuing a second location in the city was a logical next step, he said. The Hilltop location, a fourth-generation business that has been operating for 91 years, will be unaffected, he said.

Council President Kelly McGivern said council members received letters and messages in favor and opposition of the rezoning and considered all input, but most council members ultimately decided to support the rezoning proposal.

McGivern, Vice President Pete Marsh, Les Carrier and Andy Teater voted for the rezoning, and Tom Baker and Omar Tarazi voted against it. Nathan Painter had an excused absence.

“Having an additional funeral home business available for our residents during their time of despair when they lose a loved one is a benefit,” McGivern said. “Additionally, an entity that pays tax dollars is beneficial to everyone.”

Residents have the opportunity to move forward with a referendum to bring the rezoning issue to a citywide vote, an action McGivern said she assumes some residents will take.

Phil Kaplan, who has lived in the Westbriar subdivision near the development for 12 years, said he was “disappointed” with council’s decision.

“Having a funeral home in a residential area diminishes property value across the board,” Kaplan said. “And putting a commercial business in a residential area will undoubtedly increase traffic.”

He said he and other residents plan to meet and discuss their next course of action, which could involve a referendum.

In the meantime, developers will need to present a final development plan to the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission for review and approval, an action that could be taken as early as Sept. 12, said city spokesman David Ball.

On Feb. 14, the commission initially decided not to recommend the rezoning. However, because of a procedural error involving commission member Tracey Nixon casting a vote for reasons outside of city code, the case returned to the commission and received a positive recommendation on April 11, Ball said.

“The folks at (Jerry) Spears Funeral Home have worked very hard ... to address concerns that residents had,” Ball said.

To accommodate concerned residents, the owners had amended their rezoning application to include more landscaping, increase parking and adjust the entrance location. The owners agreed July 8 to make additional accommodations by extending a bike path through the funeral-home property, Spears said.

Spears said they hope to open the funeral home by the end of the year. The project, initially anticipated to cost about $100,000, is now projected to cost $150,000 to $175,000, Spears said, with increased expenses largely coming from the landscaping.

However, the expenses were worth it to be a “good neighbor,” he said.

cproctor@dispatch.com

@ceproctor23