Nearly two years after it was created, the Hilliard Sports Commission is moving toward its goal of streamlining how the city's current and future athletics fields are utilized.

That streamlining could include a reshuffling of who uses the fields, which could be discussed at a public meeting Tuesday, July 16.

"It's going to take a lot of time but we'll get there," said Hilliard City Council member Les Carrier, one of nine members of the commission that was created by a council ordinance in July 2017. "It took us all of last year, really, just to get our head around the sheer number of organizations that use our fields, as well as our current resources.

"Our goal is to expand access and especially to make (sports) available to all (people) in our community."

The sports commission's mission, according to David Ball, Hilliard's director of communications, is to make recommendations on how to best use the city's recreational facilities and parks.

Its responsibilities include formulating best practices in making field schedules, uses and rental costs, planning how to best utilize city parks that might be underdeveloped and to ensure that sports and recreational opportunities exist for people of all ages and skill levels, according to hilliardohio.gov.

"There will likely be some reallocations (of field uses)," Carrier said.

He said that could include the Hilliard Ohio Soccer Association complex, especially if the city does not renew a lease with HOSA that expires in November.

The HOSA complex is within Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive. It is on the south side of Scioto Darby Road, east of Alton Darby Creek Road.

Carrier said the city also needs "to begin incrementally investing in our smaller parks" so they are better suited for public use.

Organizations that use city parks include the Hilliard Baseball Association, a men's summer and fall softball league, the Graceland Cricket Club, Northwest FC, the Hilliard Youth Lacrosse Association and the Flag Football Fanatics.

The city also holds multiple "special events," such as tournaments for the Sharon Mennonite Church in Plain City and the Madison Correctional Institution in London.

"We are trying to make the pie bigger," Carrier said, referring to minimizing the instances of underused or unused fields. "Some of the clubs might be upset at first ... but we want a use our parks better (and) smarter," Carrier said.

To that end, commission members are soliciting community feedback at a two-hour public meeting at 6 p.m. July 16 at the Hilliard Davidson High School media center, 5100 Davidson Road.

"The commission is inviting representatives of area youth and adult athletic organizations to learn more and offer feedback (at the meeting)," Ball said.

The meeting is open to the public, but commission members hope to hear from the multiple intramural sporting organizations and clubs that utilize fields owned by the city and Hilliard City Schools.

Carrier said he plans to attend the July 16 meeting and expects several other members to also attend.

An initial meeting was held June 26 at Davidson, and both meetings were scheduled after an April 22 joint meeting between the commission and City Council.

Council member Omar Tarazi attended the June 26 meeting.

He said City Council "is working toward a better plan" for use of fields but is "a little anxious" if it can be achieved.

Another entity overseeing the use of ball diamonds and athletics fields would require the city and the school district to give up autonomy, and "that arrangement might not fly," Tarazi said.

City Council has tasked the commission with two recommendations: gathering feedback from local organizations and forming a youth-sports-coordination organization. That organization would be part of the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department, according to the recommendation, and it would include representatives of the city, school district and other organizations; it also would establish the criteria for which youth sports organizations would govern and act in an advisory role for future matters.

Activities could include background checks for coaches, developing standards of conduct and organizing and scheduling sports tournaments in conjunction with Destination Hilliard, a marketing organization with the mission of promoting the city of Hilliard, including through events.

"Transparency is the key," said Jim Dietz, chairman of the sports commission and a partner in Behal, Sampson Dietz, an architectural and construction firm. "We are working on gathering input from all the sports organizations (that use Hilliard's fields)."

Other commission members are Aaron Conrad, director of operations at Bo Jackson's Elite Sports; Dave Delande, Hilliard's finance director; Libby Gierach, president and CEO of the Hilliard Area Chamber of Commerce; Nicolaus Gordon, a local attorney; Tim Kauffman, executive director of Destination Hilliard; Mike McDonough, deputy superintendent of Hilliard City Schools; and Charles Steitz of the Hilliard Baseball Association.

The fields under consideration are in obvious locations, such as Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park and the HOSA complex, but also the city's "pocket parks," many of which are underutilized, Carrier said.

"We've got times when kids are stacked up to play yet fields go unused," he said.

Carrier cited Father Rodric J. DiPietro Park adjacent to St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Road.

The sports commission also will consider the Miracle Field and other fields planned for construction in the next two years at the Grener Sports Complex on Cosgray Road, south of Bo Jackson's Elite Sports, 4696 Cosgray Road, Carrier said.

The meetings of the sports commission are public and more information about the commission, video of the April presentation to City Council and an online feedback form, is available at hilliardohio.gov/sports-commission.

