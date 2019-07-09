Great schools start with great teachers in the classroom.

In order for our students to perform at their best, Worthington Schools teachers and students need a safe, secure and modern environment.

Quality facilities are integral to the entire learning experience. The district is able to keep up with building and maintenance needs thanks to the generosity of voters.

All buildings need updates and maintenance over time. Just as we invest in our homes, we must continue to maintain our schools.

In November 2018, residents overwhelmingly approved a capital-improvements bond issue, which provides our schools with important funding to maintain and upgrade our facilities. We will spend the money as promised, utilizing these funds for projects and improvements across the entire school district.

We are replacing roofing, flooring and lighting. We are addressing paving issues and updating HVAC and mechanical systems.

In an effort to address enrollment growth in the coming school year, we will be adding temporary classroom space to Bluffsview, Evening Street and Worthington Hills elementary schools and McCord Middle School.

Many of the updates are required by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Other updates will ensure safer learning spaces for our students.

Many of the elementary buildings are replacing fireproof ceiling tiles in the kitchen, hardware for the classroom doors and adding carbon monoxide detectors.

Our school buildings are an important part of our neighborhoods and community.

We all know the value of having well equipped, attractive, quality schools.

They enhance our real-estate value and attract businesses and families to our community.

Most importantly, they provide a setting where quality education can occur.

This is a worthy investment for us all.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools. Contact him by email at tbowers@wscloud.org.