The Jerome Township trustees could decide whether to place a fire levy on the November ballot during their meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the Jerome Township Hall, 9777 Industrial Parkway.

With rapid growth in the township over the past decade, especially in Jerome Village, along Hyland-Croy Road and Industrial Parkway, the number of requests for the fire department's service has increased, said Chief Douglas Stewart.

And as the township's population grows, so, too, has the department's response time, Stewart said. The department has one station at 9689 U.S. Route 42 in Plain City, and response times to locations in the township can range from two to 10 minutes, he said.

As the department has explored how to reduce those times, it has been determined there is a need for a second station and eventually a third within five to 10 years, Stewart said.

"We have a need for staffing," he said.

The proposed fire levy would raise funds to increase staffing at the current station and a second station, Stewart said. To adequately staff the station and a new one would require an additional 12 to 15 full- and part-time personnel, he said.

The current station has 17 full-time positions and seven part-time positions, Stewart said, and is responsible for 55 square miles of coverage.

Part of the establishment of Nationwide Realty's Jerome Village development included an agreement to donate land within the residential development for a fire station and $5.5 million to build and equip it, Stewart said.

The station is slated to be near the new Abraham Depp Elementary School, which is under construction at the northwest corner of Hyland-Croy Road and Ravenhill Parkway.

The township has held two public meetings to discuss the levy, Stewart said.

At a July 2 meeting, the trustees voted to request certification from the Union County auditor for 5.3- and 5.5-mill levies, Stewart said. At their meeting July 16, they could decide which millage they will request to be placed on the ballot, he said.

Fire department officials initially considered a 6.6-mill levy but lowered it based on community feedback.

"We're trying to be respectful to their budgets as well," Stewart said of taxpayers.

The township has to decide whether to place a levy on the ballot by Aug. 7, he said.

The last fire levy was approved in 2011 at 2.9 mills, Stewart said, and renewed in 2016. That levy is now collecting at 2.33 mills and generates $834,000 annually, he said. It expires and has to be renewed or replaced every five years. It's up for renewal or replacement in 2021.

The fire department also has two continuing (permanent) levies from 1991 and 1992, Stewart said.

A 1991 levy originally set at 2.9 mills is collecting at 0.74 mill now and generates approximately $299,816 annually, he said. The 1992 levy originally was set at 10 mills and collects at 3.2 mills now, generating $1,303,549 annually.

The fire district also collects money annually from a combination of state funding, emergency medical service billing and contracts for fire and emergency medical services from neighboring townships, Stewart said.

The total amount fluctuates every year, but this year the budgeted amount from those funding sources is about $519,000.

Washington Township provides primary fire and emergency medical service to the city of Dublin and Jerome Township provides mutual aid, Stewart said.

The township also serves the northwest corner of the Dublin City Schools, north of Brand Road and west of Avery Road, said Doug Baker, the school district's public-information officer.

Jerome Township is a growing portion of the school district, where current and future growth is projected to occur, said Superintendent Todd Hoadley. That population growth is the reason for the district's construction of the Abraham Depp building as well as a nearby middle school and a future addition to Jerome High School, he said.

Hoadley said he appreciates the forward-looking thinking of Jerome Township leadership.

"That is the fastest growing portion of our school district and just like our residents want to see great schools, they also want to have great services," Hoadley said. "That includes both fire and police."

Township trustees Ron Rhodes and CJ Lovecraft and Nationwide Realty officials did not respond to requests for comment.

