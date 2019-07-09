Computers have become nearly indispensable in daily life, so learning to operate them is a skill everyone should have.

But for those who didn't grow up using computers, they can seem impossible, and asking for help, when everyone else seems born knowing how to operate them, can be intimidating.

If you're having trouble making technology work for you, Worthington Libraries' computer series for beginners can help. Knowledgeable library staff members will lead each session and answer questions. Small class sizes mean everyone gets a computer to use.

Registration is required for each hands-on session; go to worthingtonlibraries.org/calendar/register or call 614-807-2626. All workshops will be held at Worthington Park Library, 1389 Worthington Centre Drive.

During the first workshop, "Getting Started," participants will learn computer basics and practice using a mouse. The program is planned from 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 24.

There is no need to be intimidated by internet searches after attending "Internet Basics," during which participants will become familiar with basic terms and use of popular internet browsers. You'll also be introduced to Google search techniques while learning to evaluate online information. Plan to attend from 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 31.

Learn the ins and outs of using email to stay in touch with friends and family during "Email Basics." Find out how to send and receive email, navigate an inbox and practice downloading and attaching files from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug 7.

New to the world of Microsoft Word? Then don't miss the final class in the series, "Microsoft Word Basics," which will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Create and edit a document in Word, plus learn basic formatting options.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.