Visitors to the Ohio Railway Museum in Worthington are able to take a step back in time through locomotive history.

The museum at 990 Proprietors Road has been open since 1948, when the Columbus, Delaware and Marion Railway track became available for purchase after the railroad company filed for bankruptcy in 1933, said Gary Anagnostis, a member of the museum's board of trustees.

He said the board owns the museum and the workers are volunteers. The museum has nine trains on display, including a steam engine built in 1910 and a streetcar built in 1949.

The museum costs $9 to enter for adults, $8 for seniors and military members with an ID, $7 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for all children ages 3 and younger, according to a brochure for the museum. For now, the museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Sundays only, from May to December.

"We used to be open a couple days a week, but we just don't have enough people right now," Anagnostis said.

The museum uses displays and demonstrations to educate visitors on the historic role railroads played in the lives of the people and businesses who used them, according to its website, ohiorailwaymuseum.org.

Visitors may walk through and around the train and cars, and tour guides will provide information about the machines and how they were used.

The museum also has a small glass case inside the old train depot, where uniforms, parts and other artifacts are on display.

But the highlight of a visit to the museum might be the 15- to 20-minute rides on a vintage train. The main car used for rides is a former Canadian commuter-style passenger coach built in 1937, according to Vickie Broskie, a volunteer at the museum.

Mike Turjanica, a Cincinnati resident, said the museum turned into a fun way to spend a few hours with his two children.

"I know the kids love trains," he said.

The volunteers do, too.

Broskie said she has volunteered at the museum for nine years. She said she had wanted to volunteer since visiting the museum as a child with her grandparents.

"Some kids had Thomas the (Tank Engine); I had this place," she said.

Anagnostis said the board of trustees is attempting to raise money to fund the restoration of a Columbus Consolidated Street Railway Co. car, one of the last in existence. He said $8,300 has been raised thus far for the $25,000 goal, and donations are accepted at gofundme.com/bring-703-back-to-life.

The car, No. 703, was built in 1925 by the G.C. Kuhlman Car Co., according to the GoFundMe page. The 45-foot car can seat 48 passengers and two crew members, the website said. It would have ferried passengers along Neil and Parsons avenues and High Street into Clintonville during the 1920s and '30s, the website said.

Streetcars first arrived in Columbus in 1863 but were pulled by horses until around 1888, when they became powered by electricity, according to the website. The last true streetcar finished its route in Columbus on Sept. 5, 1948.

The museum purchased No. 703 in 1962, according to the fundraising page.

To learn more about the museum, go to ohiorailwaymuseum.org.

