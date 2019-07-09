Delaware County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man after being alerted to an in-progress burglary at 4:15 a.m. July 1.

According to reports, police were called to a business in the 5800 block of Columbus Pike.

Reports did not indicate how the suspect gained entry to the building, but deputies arrested a 33-year-old Marion man in the process.

Only $10 in cash was reported missing from the scene.

In other recent Delaware County Sheriff's reports:

* A Lewis Center woman reported someone broke a window of her vehicle and stole items left inside, including credit and debit cards and gift cards, while it was parked on the 3900 block of Hollenback Drive on the evening of June 25.

* A Liberty Township woman reported someone stole her phone, purse, wallet and other items from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked on the 2800 block of Home Road on the afternoon of June 23.

* A resident of the 2600 block of Weyant Street reported someone vandalized a trampoline between June 24 and 26.