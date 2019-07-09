Preparation for a new development at Home and Steitz roads that is being annexed into Powell nearly is complete.

Correction: Because of a reporter’s error, a Powell City Council resolution specifying municipal services for land pending annexation on the southeast corner of Home Road and the CSX railroad tracks incorrectly was reported as applying to a planned development at Home and Steitz roads on land that is being annexed into Powell in story published in the July 11 edition of the ThisWeek Olentangy Valley News and online.

On the 11.55-acre tract, developer John Wicks plans two 7,000-square-foot retail spaces and 68 townhomes and “garden apartments” marketed to young professionals and future employees of Ohio State University’s planned ambulatory-care center at Home Road and Sawmill Parkway.

The new Powell branch of the Delaware County District Library also will be there.

Powell City Council on July 2 approved two ordinances on the topic, accepting the site’s annexation from Liberty Township and approving a final development plan.

According to city clerk Karen Mitchell, both ordinances were approved 6-0, with Brendan Newcomb abstaining.

Newcomb said he recused himself from voting on the ordinances because he serves on the auxiliary board of the Friends of the Delaware County District Library group.

The library branch wasn’t part of the original plan for the development.

“I think once we nailed down the plan to its final components, we garnered a lot of community support,” Wicks said. “The process was actually pretty nice after that first year of trying to figure out what the project wanted to be.”

Last fall, Wicks proposed a gas station, a convenience store and a storage-unit facility on the site, a plan that drew angry responses from nearby residents.

Wicks changed course and, after hearing the library was looking for a new location, worked it into his plan. The change played well in the court of public opinion, Wicks said, and he is happy with where things landed.

“I think our original plan was a good plan, but it was more or less drawn up in a vacuum,” he said. “The community certainly plays a role in how things turn out, but we think it’s a good fit for everybody.

“We’re happy we made some good connections with community members and the city. Ultimately, I think there are more people excited about the project than are concerned with it.”

Now all that’s left is to finalize an agreement with the library system.

Wicks said the two parties have a contract in “draft form” for the library’s purchase of the space. That contract includes a dollar amount per acre, and the parties are working to nail down an exact acreage before the sale is complete, he said.

“I’m confident we’ll get that accomplished,” he said. “It’s just part of the process.”

Deputy director Molly Meyers LaBadie said library leaders “still have a few steps we need to go through” before a purchase contract could be signed.

“We are currently looking at architects,” she said. “We will not be able to sign anything like that until we have an architect.”

When an architect is chosen and some other construction-related matters are settled, the library board ultimately would have to vote on the contract before it could be signed, Meyers LaBadie said.

The library board’s next scheduled meeting is Aug. 20, according to library communications manager Nicole Fowles.

“I’m pretty confident they will be putting forward suggestions for architects, at least (Aug. 20),” Meyers LaBadie said.

After the sale is complete, the library eventually would need its plans approved with Powell before construction could take place, Meyers LaBadie said.

But first, the next step would be to talk to the community and get feedback before any plans would be drawn, she said.

Library leaders are “really looking forward” to public forums to ensure the branch is built with community input, Fowles said.

In the meantime, Wicks said, his focus will move to engineering and architecture, which will take “a good bit of time.”

He said he hopes to begin building next summer.

ThisWeek editor Neil Thompson contributed to this story.

aking@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAndrew