Powell's Emily Traphagen Park increased in size this month after adding 13.6 acres.

Preservation Parks of Delaware County, which owns and operates the park at 5094 Seldom Seen Road, has purchased land that borders Riverside Drive to the east.

The new land brings the park to nearly 100 acres, and Tom Curtin, the parks district's executive director, said Preservation Parks has spent the past three years paying for the purchase.

"It was the last open space adjacent to the park," he said. "The board decided this is something we have to do, not only because we wanted to expand the park but (also) because it's very popular and provides us with the opportunity to expand our trails."

Since 2017, the parks district has purchased 27.7 acres adjacent to the original park, which opened in 2003, according to a press release.

Emily Traphagen Park's amenities include trails, a natural play area, a traditional playground and a shelter and picnic area. According to Preservation Parks, the park is home to woodland, prairie, wetland and pond habitats.

The $1.3 million outlay will allow for additional amenities and trail connections on space that was most recently used as farmland, Curtin said.

Preservation Parks operates on a 10-year, 0.9-mill levy that voters approved in November 2017 and began collection this year.

Curtin said the $1.3 million cost is significant but worth the investment.

"Being in that part of the county, the price (of land) is very high," he said. "But since it was the last open area adjacent to the park, the board (members) felt they should spend the funds."

Chris Roshon, natural-resources manager with Preservation Parks, said work on the field would start this fall.

"Staff and volunteers will begin working to remove invasive plants, and we will be planting native wildflowers, grasses and thousands of trees," he said.

Curtin said there will be "a lot of restoration," which will result in a "mix" of forest and meadow space.

He said another announcement soon could be on the way, with multiple deals in the works.

"We're acquiring parkland all the time; we're working on another couple of acquisitions as we speak," he said. "So this is an ongoing process."

