While our students have been enjoying their summer, our schools still are buzzing with activity.

Our maintenance and operations staff members have been working to clean and prepare every surface and every system within our buildings so they are ready to go when the 2019-2020 school year begins Aug.15.

Students on the painting crew have been traveling around the district to brighten our learning spaces.

A number of our teachers also have been working through the summer to provide students with additional educational supports and opportunities.

Included is the Summer Academy classes in Upper Arlington and the district-sponsored, family-funded educational tours around the world -- including one that took a few of our students to the beaches of Normandy, France, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

It's incredibly important that we continue to offer exceptional educational opportunities for the Upper Arlington students of today and generations to come. That is the vision behind the community-developed facilities master plan for our schools and the next iteration of our district's strategic plan.

Construction update

This summer, there has been a lot of activity on our school sites as we begin to implement the first phase of the master plan.

Despite a rainy June, the first five projects -- on the sites of Upper Arlington High School and Barrington, Greensview, Tremont and Wickliffe elementary schools -- all are on schedule and on budget.

At the elementary schools, site utilities and building-pad work are progressing on the new construction areas.

Inside Tremont, demolition has begun in preparation for the renovation portion of the project there.

At the high school, work is progressing on the stadium for completion in August, and footers for the new school building are in place. In the coming months, the steel structure of the new high school will begin taking shape.

For construction updates, visit uaschools.org/facilities.

Strategic planning update

Over the past six months, hundreds of community and staff members have worked together to inform the process to develop our district's next strategic plan, which will focus our district even more intently on our strengths and our long-running philosophy of educating the whole child.

The 2019-2022 Strategic Plan identifies a focused set of recommendations with the promise of greatest impact in three priority areas: whole learning, student and staff well-being and continuous improvement.

The board of education meeting in August will include a full presentation on the plan in preparation for implementation for the school year.

You can learn more on our at uaschools.org/strategicplan.

Legacy Capital Campaign

Watch your mailbox for an invitation to participate in the Upper Arlington Legacy Capital Campaign, the largest philanthropic endeavor in the history of our school district. This is a unique opportunity for individuals, families and businesses to leave a meaningful legacy for generations of students to come.

Visit uaschools.org/legacycampaign to learn more.

Paul Imhoff is superintendent of Upper Arlington Schools. His office provides this column to ThisWeek Upper Arlington News.