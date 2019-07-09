Organizers at Upper Arlington's Northam Park hope to boost tennis participation by continuing programming for all age groups and bringing back weekend social events.

Northam Park Tennis Advisory Committee chair Susan Caruso said she loves the game but added the friendships she's made and had blossom on tennis courts have driven her as well as Northam Park staffers and advisory committee to share it with others.

"This sport, you can see people gathering at the net," Caruso said. "You can see them gathering around the tables, but often when they exchange sides, they talk to each other.

"I want everybody to know the joy of being on a tennis court and the fun that comes with it -- the friends that are made. They are lifelong friendships. It's a supportive community, both on and off the court."

In recent years, the committee has considered outreach programs to increase participation at the 12 Har-Tru clay courts at Northam Park.

As evidenced by the success of the high school boys and girls programs, which includes 28 boys and 14 girls state championships, Upper Arlington is a strong tennis community.

At Northam, there are 29 teams competing in the Greater Columbus Tennis Association. There's also a group of players aged from the mid-40s to the 90s, affectionately known as the "Geezers Club." Court membership also has risen by 7 percent this year, from 482 to 515.

From late April to the end of October, the courts at Northam are busy from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with open tennis for walk-ups and league play. Northam Park head tennis pro Mike Haddow, and assistant tennis pros Tom Haddow and Michelle Parish also hold private lessons and teach clinics for adults and children.

"We had 35 kids for beginners, true beginners," Mike Haddow said. "We go down to 12 and then, usually, 17 for the older kids. It has enabled access to kids.

"It goes from 4-year-olds to 85. It's fabulous. You can't get anything better."

But the pros and advisory committee aren't satisfied. They want more people to take up tennis -- or at least come check out the culture at the courts.

That's why this summer the advisory committee brought back variations of weekend social events that used to be held at the courts before fizzling out about 10 years ago.

The events were the Fourth Fridays and Second Saturdays due to their correlation to the calendar. In addition, a pizza night was May 24 and a Wimbledon kickoff with strawberries and cream was June 28.

On July 26, there will be an "After Tennis Party" at Old Bag of Nails Pub, 2102 Tremont Center, and a U.S. Open kickoff with a food truck at the courts Aug. 23.

"Tennis is a lifelong sport," said Norma Wagner, the advisory committee's social and membership chairwoman. "Our events, we've had two so far, and they've been well attended.

"It's just a lot of people and a lot of fun. We brought them back because we thought this might be a portion that was missing from Northam. We've wanted to have that social aspect and also allow people who aren't tennis players to come -- spouses, friends, partners -- to just come and hang out, listen to the music, eat the food, watch their friends play. Just socialize."

Social nights are free to Northam Park tennis members and $5 for others.

"Anyone is welcome," Wagner said. "We see all levels (of players), and we pair them based on their levels."

The instructional drill portion of the 15th Annual Mary Diaz & William Copeland Jr. Memorial Tennis Tournament will be July 19 at Northam.

Volunteers -- including former Ohio State University tennis players -- will lead the drills from 6 to 8 p.m.

There's no fee to take part in the drills, but donations are accepted. Information is available at diaztennis.org.

The two-day event, which concludes July 20, includes a tournament at Ohio State University to raise money to fight pediatric cancer.

"They're willing to have the drill part here at Northam," Caruso said.

"It's going to be a real fun event."

Although the city has a nine hard-surface tennis courts -- Fancyburg Park (four), Thompson Park (four) and Sunny 95 Park (one) -- all the Upper Arlington Parks and Recreation tennis programming, outside of lessons, takes place at Northam.

Lee Spitzer, Upper Arlington's aquatics and tennis manager, said Northam provides unique facilities and atmosphere, and the city supports the committee's outreach and membership pushes.

"They want to increase the membership and the popularity of tennis in the Upper Arlington community," Spitzer said. "I support everything they're trying to do to grow tennis at Northam."

Plans also are in the works for a Lady's Fun Day in August and a men's round-robin tournament in September. More information will be available at the Northam courts as details are confirmed.

"My personal goal is I want anyone that walks through these doors to feel welcome and feel the love for the sport," Caruso said. "It's such a good sport.

"Now our interest level is higher. If we could (get) back up to 600 (members), that would be remarkable. We're just starting to trend up."

