Firearms and computer equipment were among the property stolen from two Upper Arlington men after their residence reportedly was burglarized last month.

The residents in the 2100 block of Coventry Road reported someone broke into their home about 10:42 a.m. June 19.

According to police reports, at least two firearms valued together at $400 and computer equipment valued together at $1,300 were taken.

Additionally, the men reported the theft of photography equipment valued at $25.

Police had no suspects in the case.

In other recent Upper Arlington incident reports:

* A woman in the 3900 block of Patricia Drive reported someone attempted cut through a lock to her garage, causing $100 in damage, between noon June 8 and noon June 9.

* A men's bicycle valued at $900 reportedly was stolen from an unlocked garage in the 5300 block of Riverside Drive.

No time or date was provided for the incident, but the report was entered into the report log July 1.

* Police responded to the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and North Star Road at 8:30 p.m. June 22 after someone reported seeing graffiti in the roadway.

Police reportedly found "various names and designs" on the pavement in the intersection but had no suspects.

* A silver 2017 Honda Accord, no value provided, reportedly was stolen from outside a residence in the 1800 block of North Star Road. No time or date was provided, but it was entered into the report log June 25.

* An woman reported the theft of her wallet, $300 in cash and several credit cards from a restaurant in the 3200 block of Tremont Road between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. June 20.

* A woman in the 2400 block of Buckley Road reported being scammed out of $11,000 she told police she sent to an unknown man between 9 a.m. June 17 and 9 p.m. June 18. The report did not state why the woman sent the money but said the woman provided a business card for the suspect that turned out to be fake.

* A man in the 2800 block of Zollinger Road reported someone scratched the paint to the hood of his vehicle, causing $2,300 in damage, while it was parked outside his residence between 6 p.m. June 17 and 7 a.m. June 18.