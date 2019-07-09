Robin Comfort, a three-term member of the Upper Arlington school board, died July 8.

Comfort had served on the school board since January 2008.

According to district officials, Comfort would have turned 64 on July 10. She reportedly died after a “short battle with a recurrence of breast cancer,” Superintendent Paul Imhoff wrote in an email to staff July 9.

Comfort was reelected to the school board in November 2011 and November 2015. She was serving the final year of her latest four-year term.

“Robin was proudly in her twelfth year on the Board of Education,” Imhoff wrote. “The fact she served so long in that role demonstrates just how much she loved our schools.”

According to the email, Robin, her husband, Greg, and their two children all are Upper Arlington High School graduates.

“She understood the magic that happens in our schools and always did everything she could to support our students and staff,” Imhoff wrote. “Along with her time on the Board of Education, she also volunteered with the Upper Arlington Education Foundation and in our schools.”

Arrangements had not been announced as of ThisWeek Upper Arlington News’ press time July 9.

Imhoff said cards and messages of support could be sent through caringbridge.org/visit/robincomfort.

