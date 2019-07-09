Whitehall police arrested a 37-year-old Blacklick woman for receiving stolen property and possession of drugs at 6 p.m. June 29 at South Hamilton Road and Shaker Square.

The woman was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

In other recent Whitehall incident reports:

* Police arrested a 27-year-old Columbus woman for assault at 9:55 p.m. June 30 in the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Assaults were reported at 2:40 p.m. June 26 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street, at 9:35 p.m. June 27 in the 600 block of South Hamilton Road and at 1:10 a.m. June 29 in the 900 block of Harbinger Circle West.

* Burglaries were reported at 12:45 p.m. June 26 in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road, at 4:20 a.m. June 27 in the 800 block of Beechwood Road, at 4:10 a.m. June 29 in the 300 block of Beaver Avenue, at 8 p.m. June 30 in the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue and at 10:15 a.m. July 1 in the 300 block of Cumberland Drive.

* Vehicle were reported stolen at 7:15 p.m. June 26 in the 600 block of Ross Road, at 4:15 a.m. June 28 in the first block of Robinwood Avenue, at 12:15 p.m. June 29 in the 500 block of Robinwood Avenue, at 5:45 p.m. July 1 in the 500 block of Robinwood Avenue and at 7:30 p.m. July 1 in the 200 block of Saint Christopher Lane.

* Thefts were reported at 2:50 p.m. June 27 in the 5300 block of East Main Street, at 6:25 p.m. June 28 in the 500 block of Westphal Avenue, at 3:30 p.m. June 29 in the 3800 block of East Main Street, at 7:40 a.m. June 30 in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, at 10:30 a.m. June 30 in the 4100 block of Powell Avenue, at 2:35 p.m. July 1 in the 100 block of South Yearling Road and at 1 a.m. July 2 in the 3900 block of East Main Street.

* Property destructions were reported at 4:15 p.m. June 26 in the first block of Parklawn Boulevard, at 6:55 p.m. June 30 in the 1000 block of Fairway Boulevard, at 10:15 a.m. July 1 in the 400 block of Shell Court West and at 10:40 a.m. July 3 in the 4200 block of East Main Street.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 9:35 p.m. June 27 in the 4500 block of Saint Anthony Lane, at 11:30 p.m. June 28 in the 300 block of Collingwood Avenue, at 12:15 a.m. July 1 at Andrus Avenue and South Hamilton Road and at 1:40 a.m. July 2 at East Main Street and Robinwood Avenue.