Three women told police they were assaulted and one of them robbed by a group of girls as young as age 11 while walking in a German Village park Monday night, July 8, in German Village's Schiller Park.

The women told police they were walking in the park about 10:30 p.m. when a group of eight young girls approached them from behind and assaulted them.

Read The Columbus Dispatch's story.

jmogan@dispatch.com

@jerrodamogan