James Elmer Arnold Hibbs, 85, of Barnesville passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. James was born on Aug. 8, 1933, in Hibbstown, outside of Sewellsville, to the late Loren and Bessie (Arnold) Hibbs.



James was a Methodist by faith and 1951 graduate of Barnesville High School. He graduated from Ohio University and was a teacher at Belco Craft and Golden Rule School and was later employed at ODOT in Belmont County. James enjoyed being a member of the Barnesville Auxiliary Police. He was a pappy to many children and loved cheering for the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Florence Brown.



James is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen Hibbs; two daughters: Mary Lou (Dale) Sudduth of Fairview and Melinda (Greg) Kemp of Belmont; grandchildren: Michelle (Jon) Toohey of Barnesville, Melissa Massey of Florida, Mindy Yoder of Fairview, Josh (Whitney) Kemp of Belmont and Jared (Jenny) Kemp of Belmont; great-grandchildren: Allison, Caitlyn, Kayla, Amanda, Paige and Graham.



A private graveside service will be held at to convenience of the family at Oak Grove Cemetery in Piedmont. Arrangements entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.



Memorial contributions may be made in James name to the Bethesda Public Library or the Barnesville EMS.