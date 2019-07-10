The body of a missing 17-year-old Powell resident was found Wednesday, July 10, by the Powell Police Department, according to a release from the department.

Officers had been searching for Dallas Matvey, who had been reported missing July 7. The rising senior at Olentangy Liberty High School was last seen leaving his home.

Matvey's body was found in a wooded area in Powell at 9:50 a.m.

Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

“We send our condolences to the family members and friends of Dallas," interim police Chief Stephen Hrytzik said in a statement. "This is never the outcome you want. We will continue to offer our assistance to his family members and friends through this tragedy."

The Delaware County Child Abduction Response Team, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children – Team Adam, Ohio State Highway Patrol Air Unit, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Westerville Division of Police, Shawnee Hills Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in search efforts.

