Pickerington's police chief and mayor reported no significant security incidents during or after this year's Independence Day celebration, which was altered in hopes of thinning and localizing the crowd.

According to Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, no arrests were made related to the July 3 fireworks display or during the July 4 parade and abbreviated celebration in Victory Park.

"From our perspective, it went really smooth," Cheney said. "We didn't have any major incidents, no arrests.

"It went very smooth, especially after the last couple of years where we had arrests," he said.

Pickerington officials, backed by input from local police and the Violet Township Board of Trustees and fire department officials, changed this year's Independence Day celebration schedule.

Traditionally, a parade and fireworks display both have taken place on July 4.

But in 2017, panicked attendees ran to exit Victory Park during the fireworks portion of the celebration after several teens reportedly yelled gunshots had been fired. There were no shots fired.

Last year, a fight between teens in the park's shelter house resulted in a bystander sustaining a broken leg after the teens fell on him.

Police were able to transport the 42-year-old victim to a nearby Violet Township fire station for treatment but not before a crowd of approximately 75 people reportedly became hostile with about 10 officers who responded to the scene to disperse the crowd and attend to the injured man.

An "after-action report" from former Pickerington police Chief Mike Taylor stated "nearly a dozen" potential fights were broken up by police in 2018, and the department received "numerous" complaints of marijuana use in the park.

The report further said all of the department's officers had been enlisted to provide security during the event or for patrols of the city's streets and, "... Even with the requirement that all officers work this day, our agency is still unable to adequately staff this event."

But this year, Cheney said, things were much calmer.

He said the only incident of note involved a 17-year-old girl who passed out and received on-site medical attention before being revived and released to her parents.

He estimated the crowd for the fireworks display, which typically drew 7,000 to 8,000 people in previous years , was about half that size.

"Speaking to our officers, if definitely looked like we had a local crowd," Cheney said. "They recognized a lot of the kids that were there.

"If was definitely a lot (smaller) crowd."

In changing the fireworks to July 3, Pickerington Mayor Lee Gray and other city officials said they hoped the event would attract fewer people because it was being held at roughly the same time as the Columbus Red, White and Boom!celebration. Reynoldsburg and Whitehall also held their fireworks shows July 3.

In past years, Gray said, much of the trouble at Victory Park before, during and after the fireworks seemed to be caused by people who came to Pickerington from other communities.

This year, he said, there were "no issues to speak of."

"I think we succeeded in having a Pickerington family event," Gray said. "It felt like a Pickerington event and it felt like a family-friendly event.

"The changes that were made achieved the goals we had."

Cheney and Gray both said there typically haven't been security issues during the July 4 parade and said there weren't any significant problems at this year's parade or the abbreviated celebration in Victory Park that was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cheney said even with the closure of a Columbus Street, from Willow Run Drive to Hill Road, for a bridge replacement project, traffic moved "pretty quickly" out of the area after the July 3 and 4 events.

Moving forward, Cheney said his department hopes to finalize an official after-action report this week and submit it to the Pickerington City Council Safety Committee.

He said the report will help his department determine any recommendations it will make, but he anticipates police officials will support maintaining the 2019 Independence Day schedule going forward.

"I would say most likely, at this point, but until we do that after-action report I can't say 100 percent," he said.

