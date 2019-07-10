As Violet Township officials and staff continued to grapple with the death of operations director John Eisel, arrangements for his funeral were set this week and an acting replacement was in place.

Eisel, 55, has been the township's director of operations since July 2014 and a former Violet Township firefighter and fire chief. He died July 5 while with his wife, Lori, and other family members in Cumberland, Kentucky.

His cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but Violet Township fire Chief Mike Little said indications were that he suffered a "massive heart attack" while he and family members were gathered at a table at their vacation home Friday evening.

"He never met a stranger," Little said of Eisel. "I can count on one hand the number of times I ever heard him raise his voice.

"He was good to everybody he came in contact with."

Calling hours for Eisel will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Road N., Pickerington.

A service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, in Grace Fellowship, 1449 Refugee Road, Pickerington.

Violet Township Trustees Chairman Darrin Monhollen said July 8 township engineer Greg Butcher is serving as the interim director of operations.

"With John having been on vacation, it was customary for John to ask Greg Butcher to serve on an interim basis," Monhollen said. "So we already had that covered.

"It was typical that in John's absence, Greg would be named the acting director of operations."

Little said Eisel's family called 911 and performed CPR. He was rushed to Wayne County Hospital in Monticello, Kentucky, where he was pronounced dead, Little said.

Eisel had served as the township's director of operations since being appointed to the position on an interim basis in July 2014. He was hired full-time in October 2014.

According to his obituary, he was in the fire service for 32 years.

He joined the Violet Township Fire Department as a firefighter in 1989. After moving up the ranks, Eisel was promoted to chief in January 2009. He held the position until his hiring as director of operations.

"He had over 30 years in the fire service," Little said. "He went into the fire service when he came out of high school.

"I think John, in my opinion, was the epitome of a public servant."

Eisel's obituary also said he had volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters, was the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters legislative director, and served on the board of directors for many organizations including the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission; the Safety, Health and Survival Section of the International Association of Fire Chiefs; the Pickerington Food Pantry; and the American Red Cross.

He was also a member of the executive committee for the Coalition of Large Ohio Urban Townships and worked at MedFlight.

Eisel is survived by his wife, Lori; daughter, Kaylie (fiance, Dylan MacFarlane) Eisel; stepsons, Hunter Embrey, Peyton Embrey, Brayden Embrey, Jake Embrey; mother, Rita (John) Goings; sisters, Christine (Michael) Betts, Jana (Michael) Newman, Susie (Doc) Metzger; stepmother, Linda Eisel; parents-in-law, Bill and Sue Clark; and brother-in-law, Brandon (Amanda) Clark.

Donations may be made to Box 15 (box15.org) or Firefighter Cancer Support, (firefightercancersupport.org).

Monhollen said he had spent the evening of July 5 contacting township staff members who worked with Eisel to inform them of his death.

"I was very shocked," Monhollen said that night. "The last few hours have been difficult.

"(John) was a tremendous ambassador to the community. Just overall, he was a very lovable individual, and for anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, John was a wonderfully positive person, and his attitude was infectious.

"During my service on the (board of trustees), there has never been a single instance that I have ever been anything but extremely proud of John Eisel."

Monhollen said he spoke with township staff members the morning of July 8.

He said the trustees have full confidence in Butcher's abilities to serve in the top administrative position until they determine how to proceed.

"We always supported John's decision to have Greg be the acting director," Monhollen said. "Greg is highly qualified."

Butcher said Eisel was a "good friend" and one of his "best and favorite colleagues" in his more than 30-year career.

"He listened, had incredible perspective, was forward thinking and had the natural ability to be a leader," Butcher said. "We talked about what public service means and how we can and should strive for continuous improvement.

"John's reach went far beyond Violet Township and central Ohio. His network from various roles as a fire chief was national in scope."

Butcher has worked for the township for more than 18 years. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Ohio State University and a master of public administration from Ohio University.

"While I am humbled to be recognized by the Board of Trustees as acting director of operations, it's way too soon to predict how that will translate to the filling of the permanent position," Butcher said. "Right now, elected leadership and township staff are focused on our day to day responsibilities with a heavy heart but know we also need to move forward."

