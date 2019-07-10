NEW PHILADELPHIA — The woman alleged to have lured a marijuana dealer to a robbery that turned into a shooting wants to get a more favorable plea deal so she can study to become an emergency medical technician.



Samantha S. Owen, 29, made the request Monday at a hearing before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Edward O'Farrell.



County Prosecutor Ryan Styer has offered to resolve her indictment, which includes three charges of attempted murder, if she would testify against her three co-defendants and plead guilty to a single count of aggravated robbery. A gun specification that carries a mandatory three-year sentence would be dropped under terms of the negotiated agreement.



The sentence for aggravated robbery ranges from three years to 11 years.



Owen and three men — Douglas M. Casteel, Lucian A. Lambes and Ian A. Cultrona — were indicted on identical charges arising from the Dec. 5 incident that resulted in a 17-year-old having his fingertip shot off and suffering a leg wound.



In addition to three counts of attempted murder, one for each victim in the target vehicle, they were charged with aggravated robbery; three counts of felonious assault, one for each victim; and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery for involvement in planning the armed robbery.



Cultrona, 36, is serving an 11-year sentence after being found guilty of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and using a gun during the crimes. Lambes, 23, is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and using a gun during the commission of the offenses. The trial for Casteel, 30, is scheduled for Sept. 4.



Owen has testified at the trials of Cultrona and Lambes.



Owen had been expected to plead guilty last week during a hearing that was scheduled after Casteel pleaded guilty, but before he withdrew that plea.



Styer told O'Farrell that he wants to wait until after Owen testifies at Casteel's trial to finalize her plea agreement, as he would be unable to undo the negotiated plea agreement if she were to renege on her promise to testify at the last trial.



Owen's lawyer, David Blackwell, said he wants time to negotiate with the prosecutor to have his client plead to a lesser charge than aggravated robbery.



Blackwell said an aggravated robbery charge could not be expunged.



"That would be an impediment for her schooling and education, that particular offense," he said.



Styer said the likelihood was slim that he would allow the indictment to be resolved with anything less than an aggravated robbery conviction.



O'Farrell told Owen that regardless of what the lawyers negotiate, he has the final decision about whether to accept any plea agreement. He said she was receiving a "huge, huge" change in the indictment in exchange for her testimony.



"You are involved, and by your own testimony, have implicated yourself in conduct that is criminal and serious," the judge said.