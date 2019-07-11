$10 – Adults 13-59

$8 – Seniors 60+

$8 – Children 6-12

Free – Children 5 and under

$6 – Advance sale admission tickets

The Ohio State Fair will be held July 24 to Aug. 4 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus.

General admission is $10 for adults ages 13-59, $8 for seniors 60 and older and children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger, according to the state fair's website: OhioStateFair.com. Advance-sales tickets are $6.

According to a July 9 news release from the Ohio State Fair, discounts are available on certain days.

If you attend, here are 10 ways to save:

July 24- Aug. 4 - $6 admission tickets are being offered through Ticketmaster, Kroger and participating AAA locations. In addition, Ticketmaster and Kroger are offering ride-all-day wristband vouchers for $20 through July 23.

July 24 - $3 admission tickets are being offered until 3 p.m.

July 25 - Bring a requested item to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio and receive a voucher for $3 admission before 6 p.m. These items include new packages of sandwich or snack baggies, kitchen trash bags, aluminum foil, plastic food wrap or canned food. All donations will support families at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

July 26 - Spend $100 at Meijer between July 12 and 26 and receive two free admission tickets by showing a dated receipt at a booth outside the entrance gates on this day only.

July 28 - Veterans and active-duty military personnel are given free admission with identification.

July 29 - Adults will be admitted for $8 and children 12 and under will be admitted for free. In addition, with the purchase of a ride wristband, a second rider may ride for free until 6 p.m. Also, each adult who brings a backpack filled with back-to-school supplies will get in for $4.

July 30 - Seniors ages 60 years and older will get admission for $4 at the gate.

July 31 - All Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters members will receive a $4 admission voucher for each member of their family by showing their membership card.

Aug. 1 - AAA members will receive a $4 admission voucher for each member of their family by showing their membership card.

Aug. 2 - Attendees 18 and older who show a nonwinning Ohio Lottery ticket will receive a $4 admission voucher.