Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for July 11-18.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Disneynature: Born in China, 7 p.m. July 12 at the Nature Center. Guests can watch Disneynature's "Born in China" which follows the lives of three animal families -- snow leopards, giant pandas and golden snub-nosed monkeys.

Photo Group: Photo Storage and Recovery of Lost Photos, 10 a.m. July 13 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn strategies and processes for accessing photos during editing, long-term storage and recovering lost photos.

All About Slime, 11 a.m. July 13 at the Nature Center. Participants can create and decorate slime. Guests are encouraged to wear clothes that can get messy.

Yoga in the Park, 11:30 a.m. July 13 at the Ranger Station. Guests can learn movements in an outdoor setting.

Discover Falconry, 4:30 p.m. July 14 at Indian Ridge. Guests can meet birds of prey from the Ohio School of Falconry and learn about the ancient sport of falconry.

Full Moon Hike, 9 p.m. July 16 at the Ranger Station. Guests can take a 4-mile hike through fields and forest.

Family Creeking Adventure, 1 p.m. July 18 at the Ranger Station. Families can catch fish and crawdads in Big Darby Creek.

Evening Campfire, 8 p.m. July 18 at the Nature Center. Visitors can enjoy a campfire near the bison paddock. S'mores will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Dog Walk, 10 a.m. July 13 at the Nature Center. Guests can take their dog on a 2-mile walk.

Nature School: Insects, 3 p.m. July 14 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how to identify insects and take a short walk to find them.

Nature Babies, 10 a.m. July 15 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2 and younger can enjoy stories about nature and learn some signs in American Sign Language to practice.

Metro Five-0: Level 2 Morning Walk, 8 a.m. July 17 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can join a naturalist on a 1-mile walk through the woods.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Ten Little Caterpillars, 10 a.m. July 11 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can learn about the natural world through literacy, sensory development and motor skills in this format that includes a story, activity and a walk.

Wild Weekends: Turtles, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 12 at the Nature Center. Guests can meet live turtles and learn about reptiles.

Preschool: Mini Pond Study, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 15 and 16 at the Nature Center. Children can discover the creatures that call the pond their home.

Sunrise/Moonset Hike to the Lake, 6:30 a.m. July 17 at the Nature Center. Guests can take an early morning hike to watch both the moon set and the sun rise.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Off-trail Wetland Bird Hike, 8 a.m. July 14 at the Wetland. Visitors ages 18 and older can explore uncharted areas of the wetlands to find birds on this 2-mile off-trail hike.

Hike to the Beaver Dam, 10 a.m. July 17 at the Wetland. Guests ages 12 and older can take a 2.5-mile hike to see the beaver dam.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Creature Feature: Amphibians, 1 p.m. July 11 at the Nature Center. Attendees can visit with live amphibians and learn how the park takes care of these animals.

10TV and Metro Parks Outdoor Adventure, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Families can enjoy playing in the creek, climbing a rock wall, sack races, face painting, archery and live animals. Channel 10 news anchors will be on hand throughout the day.

Howl at the Moon, 8:30 p.m. July 16 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 3.5-mile hike with their dog. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight.

For Kids: Nature Crafts, noon to 2 p.m. July 16 at the Nature Center. Children ages 6-10 can make a craft to take home.

National Hotdog Day Campfire, 6:30 p.m. July 17 at the Nature Center. Guests can bring their own dinner to cook over a campfire as they celebrate National Hotdog Day.

Preschoolers: River Explorers, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. July 18 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Children can wade into the river for a closer look at its creatures.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Summer Entertainment Series: The Shazzbots, 7 p.m. July 11 at the Amphitheater. Guests can enjoy a performance by the kids band The Shazzbots. Attendees are asked to bring their own outdoor seating.

Marvelous Metamorphs, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 15 at Pine Pavilion. Children ages 5-12 can learn about animals that transform as part of their life cycle.

Wild Water Games, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. July 18 at Lakeside Pavilion. Children ages 5-12 can learn about aquatic animals through water games. Attendees are encouraged to bring a towel and a change of clothes.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Herb Garden. Guests can meet members of the Herb Society of America, Central Ohio Unit and ask them questions.

Wellness in the Gardens: Yoga, 10 a.m. July 13 at the Education Pavilion. Guests can attend a gentle hatha yoga class lead by registered yoga teacher and licensed massage therapist Joy Lawrence of Pure Joy Massage and Yoga. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and bring a yoga mat.

Evening Garden Walk, 7 p.m. July 14 at the Gardens Entrance. Visitors can take a guided stroll through the gardens.

Fairy Garden Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m. July 14 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Guests can get ideas for setting up fairy gardens, get tips on which plants to use and make decorations.

Summer Children's Programs: Ducks in the Wetland, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 16 and 17 at the Education Pavilion. Guests ages 8 and younger can discover how ducks survive in their homes near the water.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Late Nights at the Climbing Wall, 8 p.m. to midnight July 12 at the Climbing Wall. Guests can practice scaling the climbing wall.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Go Wild Kids Club: Fishing, 7 p.m. July 12 at Schrock Lake West Bulletin Board. Children ages 5-12 can go fishing in Schrock Lake. Bait and poles will be provided.

Fast-paced Adult Full Moon Hike, 8:45 p.m. July 15 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests ages 18 and older can take a fast-paced, 2.8-mile hike along gravel, paved and natural surface trails.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N, Canal Winchester

Horse-powered Grain Threshing, 1 to 3 p.m. July 13 and 14 at the Farmhouse. Guests can see how horses power machinery that separates grain from straw.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Fishing Around the Pond, 7 p.m. July 16 at Heron Pond. Children can try to catch fish in the lake. Poles and bait will be available.

Preschoolers: All About Pollinators, 10 a.m. July 18 at the Confluence Area. Children can learn about bees, butterflies and hummingbirds through games and activities.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

