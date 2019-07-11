If you’ve ever wanted to weigh in on a proposed major road or highway project, here’s your opportunity.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is seeking comments on projects for which funding is being sought from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Transportation Review Advisory Council, according to a July 11 news release from MORPC.

The TRAC has accepted applications for its list of major new projects for the state’s 2020-24 project-selection rounds. Major new projects are transportation projects that have a total project cost greater than $12 million and that “add transportation capacity and are critical to the mobility, economic development and quality of life of the residents of Ohio,” according to the release.

Those interested in commenting on proposed projects should do so by writing to Dina Lopez, MORPC, 111 Liberty St., Suite 100, Columbus, 43215; sending a fax to 614-233-0750; or emailing dlopez@morpc.org. The deadline to submit comments is Friday, Aug. 9.

According to the MORPC news release, the TRAC projects from the MORPC area are as follows:

• Delaware County engineer: Big Walnut Interchange

The Big Walnut Interchange project involves constructing a new I-71 interchange at Big Walnut Road near Alum Creek State Park. The new interchange would provide a third access point to I-71 for Delaware County residents and businesses and is anticipated to be numbered as Exit 124. The project includes road improvements in an approximate half-mile vicinity. Plans also incorporate bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and a potential Park & Ride facility.

The request is for Tier II status only. A Tier II status means that after the preliminary work is done and a preferred alternative is selected, the project will have to go before TRAC again to be granted Tier I status, according to information from MORPC. Only Tier I projects are allowed to go into construction.

The project currently is not seeking funding.

• City of Delaware: Delaware Point project U.S. Route 36 and state Route 37

The Delaware Point project involves widening U.S. Route 36 and state Route 37 from one to two lanes in each direction. The project includes replacing the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge over Routes 36 and 37 and would alleviate one of Delaware County’s most congested bottlenecks. The project also includes construction of additional turn lanes at the 36/37 intersection and the intersection at 36/37 and state Route 52.

The request is for $8 million for construction in 2022.

• ODOT District 6: Far East Freeway: phase 1

This first phase of the Far East Freeway project would involve addressing congestion and safety in the Interstate 70 corridor at the east Interstate 270 outerbelt. The project would involve replacing the southbound I-270-to-eastbound-I-70 loop ramp with a flyover ramp, or overpass, and constructing auxiliary lanes along eastbound I-70 between I-270 and Brice Road.

The request is for $1.5 million for right-of-way acquisition and $73.1 million for construction in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

• ODOT District 6: Far East Freeway: phases 2 and 3

The second and third phase of the Far East Freeway project would address safety and congestion issues in the I-70 corridor at the Brice Road interchange area. Phase 2 would reconfigure the north half of the Brice Road interchange and construction of westbound ramps to the I-270 interchange. Phase 2 also would include replacement of the Brice Road bridge. Phase 3 would involve constructing the south half of the Brice Road interchange.

The request is for $1 million for right-of-way acquisition and $53.6 million for construction in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

• ODOT District 6: I-71 northbound-Stringtown Road to I-270

The project would add a northbound express lane between the I-71/Stringtown Road and I-270/I-71 interchanges. The project consists of resurfacing and full-depth widening of I-71 northbound to extend the express lane and remove the northbound weave between the two interchanges.

The request is for $10 million for construction in 2021.

• ODOT District 6: I-270 and U.S. Route 23 Interchange (south outerbelt)

This project would involve removing two cloverleaf ramps, constructing two new signalized ramps, rehabilitating two bridge structures and resurfacing portions of I-270 and U.S. Route 23.

The request is for $13 million for construction in 2021.

• ODOT District 5: U.S. Route 33 at Pickerington and Allen roads

This project involves removing the intersections along U.S. Route 33 from Pickerington Road to Allen Road. These intersections would be replaced with an interchange facility between the Hill-Diley Road and Winchester Road (Carroll) interchanges.

The request is for $10 million for right-of-way acquisition in 2023.

• Union County: Interchange at U.S. Route 33/state Route 161 at Post Road

The project at the U.S. Route 33/state Route 161 interchange at Post Road includes two new loop ramps that would eliminate the left-turn conflicts to enter the U.S. Route 33 ramps. The intersections with both the east and west ramp terminals would be controlled via multilane roundabouts to ensure viable traffic operations well into the future.

The request is for $9.25 million for construction in 2022.

One-page fact sheets on the eight projects are available at morpc.org/tool-resource/funding-grants/.

The public is encouraged to provide comments or any additional information to set the priorities, including advantages and/or disadvantages of projects, the MORPC release said. MORPC will review and consider comments during the prioritization and plan to recommend regional priorities for adoption during the September business meetings, starting Sept. 4 with the community advisory committee. The priorities are expected to be presented to TRAC at a public hearing Sept. 11 and be submitted formally by Oct. 15 -- the date of the last TRAC public meeting.

For more information, call Lopez at 614-233-4149.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews