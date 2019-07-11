City streets around the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus, have closed for this weekend's Goodguys PPG Nationals event and will remain closed through the Ohio State Fair, according to a July 11 news release from the Ohio Expo Center.

Closed streets are:

• 17th Avenue from Clara Avenue on the east to Dora Avenue on the west

• Velma Avenue between 17th Avenue and Maynard Avenue

• Silver Drive between 17th Avenue and 20th Avenue.

Motorists are asked not to use the Hudson Street exit.