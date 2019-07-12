On July 20, 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins became the first humans to land on the moon.

Commemorate the "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" on July 20, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Here are some ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary in central Ohio:

*50th-anniversary moon-landing celebration, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. July 20 at the Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus.

Includes: a conversation with Dr. Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space, followed by footage of the Apollo 11 lunar landing; hands-on space-themed activities, including a rocket launching activity with COSI; "The Day We Walked on the Moon," a documentary from the Smithsonian Channel; and watch Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon 50 years to the minute after it happened.

Cost: $16/Adult; $12/Youth (4-12); $11/Member Adult; $7/Member Youth (Deadline to order is Friday, July 12)

*Apollo 11, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Bexley Public Library, 2411 E. Main St., Bexley.

Includes: A conversation with Dr. Robert O. Harmon, the Perkins-Howard professor of physics and astronomy, at Ohio Wesleyan University, as he talks about how we got to the moon and what we learned to guide us in the future of space exploration.

Cost: Free.

*Moon-landing 50th-anniversary bash, 3 p.m. July 20 at the Grove City Library, 3959 Broadway, Grove City.

Includes: Take one small step over to the library to help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. For grades Pre-K–4.

Cost: Free.

* "One Giant Leap: A drop-in celebration of the moon," 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 20 at the Upper Arlington main library, 2800 Tremont Road, Upper Arlington.

Includes: Visit the Youth Department to experience “One Giant Leap: A Drop-In Celebration of the Moon” between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by visiting hands-on stations.

Cost: Free.

*"Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" documentary, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 20 (as well as daily showings through Sept. 2), Center of Science and Industry, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus.

Includes: "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" takes you straight to the heart of this historic human endeavor. Audiences will experience the exhilarating final moments of preparation, the countdown, liftoff, landing and return of this historic mission. Best for ages 5+. Runtime: 47 min.

Cost: $8 for movie only; additional $5 with COSI admission.

* "One Small Step, One Giant Leap" exhibit, through July 31 in the Ohio Statehouse Map Room, 1 Capital Square, Columbus

Includes: an exhibit honoring Ohioan Neil A. Armstrong. Growing up in Auglaize County, Ohio, Armstrong developed a passion for aviation that one day would carry him to the moon. This exhibit will take a closer look at his early days and will include Apollo program artifacts and moon rocks and document how the world celebrated this historic achievement.

Cost: Free

*Bexley Public Library Book Club @ Bexley Coffee Shop, 10 to 11 a.m. July 31 Bexley Coffee Shop, 492 N. Cassady Ave., Bexley

Includes: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with the selection for July - the nonfiction book "The Astronaut Wives Club" by Lily Koppel.

Cost: Free

