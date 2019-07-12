Delaware police said a resident of the first block of Bernard Avenue reported about $4,200 was fraudulently withdrawn from her credit-union account by both check and electronic payment.

The theft was reported at 2:14 p.m. July 5 and an investigation is pending.

In other recent Delaware incident reports:

* A resident of the 700 block of Clymer Street made an payment of $4,150 to a contractor in April, but no work has been completed. The incident was reported at 9:51 a.m. July 5.

* Items, including a laptop computer, a rifle and a handgun, were stolen from a parked vehicle in the 400 block of South Sandusky Street. Loss totaled $1,550 in the theft reported at 6:51 a.m. July 3.

* A man was arrested at a store in the 900 block of Sunbury Road after failing to pay for merchandise valued at $114, reported at 6:05 p.m. July 2.

* A wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in the first block Snowberry Drive, reported at 3:57 p.m. July 6.

* Theft charges were filed against a man and woman after soft drinks and food items were stolen from a business in the 100 block of West William Street, reported at 12:45 a.m. July 2. Loss totaled $8.55.

* An unoccupied apartment was burglarized in the 100 block of North Washington Street, reported at 10:42 a.m. July 2. Nothing was reported missing.

* A man was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the first block of Belle Avenue at 11:52 p.m. July 5.

* A man was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the first block of West William Street at 9:29 a.m. July 6.

* A man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1800 block of Columbus Pike at 8:10 p.m. July 6.