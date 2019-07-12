When Chef Josh Dalton moved Veritas Tavern from Delaware to downtown Columbus, he dropped "tavern" from the name and added a spin with the menu: a seven-course price-fixed chef's tasting option.

This tasting menu allows customers to have a relaxing dining experience without needing to make any decisions, and allows the chefs at Veritas, 11 W. Gay St., to create interesting dishes with higher-end products, Dalton said.

But if a tasting menu isn't your thing, Dalton also keeps busy with his other restaurants, Speck Italian Eatery and 1808 American Bistro, both in Delaware.

Dalton joined "The Great Food Debate" podcast host Abby Armbruster for an in-depth look at juggling his daily life among the three restaurants.

