The Ohio State Fair is launching a sensory-friendly morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31.

According to a July 9 news release from fair officials, rides will be offered with no flashing lights or music in addition to quiet rooms and educational and sensory activities.

The day is being presented in partnership with the Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence.

The fair runs July 24-Aug. 4 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus.