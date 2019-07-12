Powell officials continue to wrestle with options to fund road maintenance and improvements as they focus on a proposed $5 vehicle-registration tax.

An ordinance that would place a $5 fee on vehicles registered in the city is scheduled for a second reading Tuesday, July 16, by Powell City Council.

If the ordinance is approved, it would take effect immediately, and Powell vehicle owners would pay an extra $5 when renewing their annual registrations. The state of Ohio would route the funds to the city, Powell spokeswoman Megan Canavan said.

The tax would raise an estimated $62,000 per year and affect 12,500 registered vehicles, Canavan said.

Although the proposed ordinance allows the funds to be used for “public roads, highways and bridges; costs associated with street and traffic signs; debt service obligations; and costs for similar purposes,” Canavan said, the money would be “earmarked for road maintenance.”

After voters rejected an increase in the city’s income tax from 0.75%to 1.15% (while also increasing the tax credit from 0.25% to 0.5% for residents who live in Powell but work in and pay income taxes to another municipality) in November 2018, city officials began pondering other ways to generate funds for delayed street work.

Council member Tom Counts said the $62,000, while not insignificant, “does not solve the issue (of street maintenance); it merely helps.”

Counts referenced reductions in Local Government Fund disbursement from the state in recent years as one reason why the city is seeking new revenue sources. In the past, Counts said, the city has budgeted $600,000 or more annually to fund road upkeep; the Powell Citizen Financial Review Task Force has recommended $2 million annually for infrastructure, including about $1 million for street maintenance.

“It’s the neighborhood streets that are suffering,” Counts said.

Counts said the vehicle-registration tax also could be reevaluated and/or rescinded at a future date.

“This (tax) does not mean we aren’t working on a more permanent solution (to funding street maintenance),” Counts said. “But until that time, I believe this is the best, most prudent course of action.”

Council meets at 7:30 p.m. at 47 Hall St.

