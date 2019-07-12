The Pizzuti Cos. has closed on the purchase of the former Grant Oak Apartments, and construction is scheduled to begin immediately, according to a July 9 news release from the Pizzuti Cos.

Located at the southeast corner of Grant Avenue and Oak Street in downtown Columbus' Discovery District, the redevelopment is a combination of renovation, new construction and site improvements, the release said.

Phase 1 of the redevelopment focuses on renovating the four westernmost buildings and will result in 70 market-rate, studio and one-bedroom units, the release said. Interior renovations include restoring the original parquet floors, wainscoting and built-in bookcases. Exterior renovations include masonry tuckpointing and painting.

Units also will undergo extensive upgrades, including all new baths and kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, new mechanicals and electrical systems, as well as complete common-area improvements, the release said. Construction on phase 1 will begin immediately, and units are scheduled to welcome the first residents in spring 2020, the release said.

“We are excited to breathe new life into these historic buildings and bring a unique living option to this area of Columbus,” Jon Riewald, Pizzuti's development director, said in the release.

The redevelopment consists of site improvements and landscaping, including burying of aerial utilities along Library Park North, updating the existing courtyards, streetscape improvements along Oak Street per downtown streetscape standards, an art program to highlight the public spaces and an entry plaza between an existing building and the new building, the release said. Acting as an extension of the residential lobby, the plaza also will serve as the transitional space that ties the new and the renovated portions of the project together.

Phase 2 will include a new-construction, 5-story residential building, with a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, and structured parking, the release said. The 80-unit building will include walkup units along Oak Street and Ninth Street, highlighting pocket gardens, and has been designed to complement Topiary Park and the surrounding residential developments. Levels 2-5 will be wood-framed construction and will consist of a top-floor amenity space, including a clubroom and rooftop terrace overlooking Topiary Park. Phase 2 is scheduled to break ground this fall and completed in summer 2020.

“The Discovery District is a vibrant, urban community defined by its educational institutions, cultural attractions, medical campus and a growing residential community,” Joel S. Pizzuti, president and chief operating officer, said in the release. “We are thrilled to be a part of the neighborhood.”

Sullivan Bruck Architects oversaw the design of the renovated portion, and Lupton Rausch Architects Inc. designed the new-construction building. Elford Inc. will serve as the general contractor on both portions of the project.

Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library to close because of construction

Starting Tuesday, July 23, Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library will close at 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Friday, Saturday and Sunday hours will stay the same, according to a July 9 news release from the library.

The Pizzuti Cos. is redeveloping the Grant Oak Apartments site next to the library.

As part of the work:

• Utility lines will be buried underground along Library Park North, which provides access to the library parking garage.

• Work will be done overnight. Closing at 7:30 p.m. will help the crews get the work done so the library can open at 9 a.m. as usual.

• All vehicles must be out of the garage by 8 p.m. For safety reasons, there will be no entry into the garage until it reopens at 7:30 a.m.

• "We’re told the work will take about four weeks; we hope to go back to regular library and garage hours by late August," the library's news release said.

• Due to construction traffic on Ninth Street, Library Park North will remain closed beyond the garage exit for the duration of the project.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews