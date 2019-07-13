A resolution to approve the development plan for the proposed Residences at Brown's Farm/The Cottages at Brown's Farm project is scheduled for a second reading, public hearing and vote at the July 15 Grove City Council meeting.

The applicant requested several postponements of the resolution while a companion ordinance to authorize a tax exemption was completed.

First reading of the ordinance was held June 17, and that legislation is also slated for a second reading and vote July 15.

The ordinance will declare the private improvements in the development area as a public purpose and authorize a 30-year, 100% tax exemption on the increase in assessed value of the property that occurs as a result of the private improvements.

Wilcox Communities is planning to develop 100 cottage-style homes and 210 apartment homes on the 69-acre site south of Orders Road and east and west of Haughn Road.

The planning commission approved the development plan March 5.

The July 15 council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in council chambers at Grove City Hall, 4035 Broadway.

