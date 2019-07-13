Traditional Afghan fare, such as bolani and mantu, is featured at the new Kabob Shack, 4568 Cemetery Road in Hilliard.

Set back from the north side of Cemetery Road, just east of Leap Road, the Afghan restaurant opened June 27, but it required more time, money and effort than anticipated, said co-owner Sakeena Bary, 34, of northwest Columbus.

"But we are excited to be open," she said.

Bary, who was born in the United States after her parents immigrated in 1979, immediately before the Soviet-Afghan War, worked as a medical assistant at a hospital in Massachusetts before moving to central Ohio in 2014 with her husband, Nasser Hussain, and their two daughters.

Looking for a job after their children had entered school, "my husband suggested I open an Afghan restaurant because there weren't any here," Bary said.

That effort began with a lease signing in October 2017 with her business partner, Sheereda Hassan, 38, a northwest Columbus resident who was born in Guyana and came to the U.S. as an infant.

"It didn't go as easily as we'd hoped or planned," Bary said.

She said problems with contractors delayed the restaurant's opening.

Bary's husband, who gained experience with opening restaurant franchises in New York City before taking a job with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. that led him to Columbus, helped launch the restaurant.

"The Kabob Shack adds to Hilliard's significant international food offerings," said Tim Kauffman, executive director of Destination Hilliard, the local marketing organization with the mission of promoting the city. "I believe Hilliard is the only community in central Ohio and possibly all of Ohio with a traditional Afghan restaurant (in which) the food is meticulously prepared and very tasty."

That includes mantu, an Afghan-style dumpling made with seasoned ground beef, lentils and yogurt, Hassan said.

Another traditional Afghan menu item is bolani, which is a flat-bread turnover filled with scallions, cilantro and potatoes.

Americanized entrees also are available: a chicken kabob and a cheeseburger made with beef or chicken Chapli.

"Some of the menu items are things my family makes, but some others I worked on myself to serve here," Bary said.

"We both make the dishes we serve here," Hassan said.

Kabob Shack is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

A full menu is available at kabobshackhilliard.com.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo