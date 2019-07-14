Sunday

Jul 14, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Monday

GUERNSEY

Robert T. Secrest Memorial VFW 2901, 7:30 p.m., post home, Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge.

Meadowbrook High School band boosters, 7 p.m., MHS band room, Byesville.

East Guernsey Local School District board of education, 6 p.m., Central Office.

Old Washington Village Council, 7 p.m., Old Washington Village Hall.

Spencer Township trustees, 7 p.m., Township Building, Mill Street, Cumberland. For information, call Darlene Miser, fiscal officer, 685-9600 or 740-638-3104.

Free blood pressure screenings, 1-3 p.m., Guernsey Center, Guernsey.

Westland Township trustees, 7 p.m., Claysville Township Building, Claysville.

Friends of the Community, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Guernsey Center, Guernsey.

Narcotics Anonymous (Therapeutic Value Group), 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge.

Craft group, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.

Guernsey County commissioners, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., commissioners' office, Cambridge.

Cambridge Lions Club, noon, Mr. Lee's Restaurant, banquet room, lower level. Cambridge.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 221 Dewey Ave., Cambridge. Call 740-432-3338.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., basement at St. John's Episcopal Church. Discussion meeting.

TOPS Club 1533, weigh in at 5:30 p.m., meeting, 6 p.m., Unity Presbyterian Church, Cambridge. New and old members are welcome. For information call, 740-489-5367 or 740-489-5790.

Arthritis exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center. For information call 740-439-6681.

Game Day Monday, noon to 3 p.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.

Walk-in immunizations clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department, 326 Highland Ave., Cambridge, For information, call 740-439-3577, ext. 7262 or 7247.

NOBLE

Noble County commissioners, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Noble County Courthouse, Caldwell.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Belle Valley.

Wayne Township trustees, 7 p.m., Township Hall, Kennonsburg. For information contact Stacy Moore, 740-695-2291.

Dexter City Village Council, 7 p.m., town hall, Dexter City.

Noble County Tourism Association (committee), 4 p.m., Tourism Information Building, entrance of Noble County Fairgrounds. For information, call Dave Cater or Joy Flood, 740-732-5288.

MUSKINGUM

Friendship VII Chapter of Sweet Adelines International chorus practice, 7 p.m., College Drive Presbyterian Church, New Concord. Guests and new members welcome. For information, contact Bonnie Bean, 740-297-6648.

Nar-Anon, family support group of Zanesville, 7 p.m., 561 Pine St., Zanesville.