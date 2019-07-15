75 Years Ago (1944)



Recognized as one of Alliance’s favorite sons, Paul F. Yount was being heralded after he had risen from the rank of lieutenant to brigadier general in the span of a mere 14 years. The new rank came after he tackled the highly responsible war job of keeping in perfect operation the Trans-Iranian Railway — 3,400 miles of the roughest line in the world — over which Allied war supplies poured into Russia. In a description of the railway, it was said to "snake through Iran’s desert into uplands attaining an altitude of 7,200 feet over straining grades and hairpin turns, rocking along fearful chasms and boiling rivers, and boring through the stony hearts of mountain after mountain to link vital Persian gulf ports with the Russians in the Caspian region." It was said that as a youth in Alliance, Yount had begun model railroading and had amassed a vast collection of model trains which he kept intact despite a rambling Army career. The article acknowledged that some younger citizens may not recognize Yount’s name, however, on June 24, 1930, he was such a hero that it was proclaimed "Paul Yount Day" and an estimated 25,000 men, women and children turned out for a parade, which Yount reviewed from the steps of Memorial Hall at Mount Union, that followed a reception and dinner at the Alliance Country Club. Yount, then a second lieutenant, was being honored after becoming the first Alliance man — and as far as records could determine, the first man from Ohio — to be graduated by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, as the top honor man of his class. He was one of 351 graduates and his academic record was even more remarkable when taken into account that he went right from Alliance High to the academy where he had to compete with a number of cadets who had previous college and university training. He was one of only five graduates to earn the gold star of a distinguished cadet from his plebe year on. He was appointed a cadet captain as a junior. He also served as the managing editor of The Pointer, the academy’s newspaper that had a national distribution. After graduation, he served as an instructor at West Point and saw service in Hawaii. In 1940, he was "farmed out" to the Chicago, St. Paul, Minneapolis Railway for a year to gain practical training in anticipation of running the Trans-Iranian Railway.



Pfc. Robert W. Kline, who was reported missing in action since March 30, 1943, was back with American forces. He had been held in an Italian prisoner of war camp, but his family had given up hope that he was still in Italy when there was no news concerning him after the surrender of Italian armies and had assumed that he had been moved to a camp in Germany before he could be freed by Allied comrades. No details were provided in the War Department telegram to his parents who lived in the 700 block of South Mechanic Avenue except that he would be writing home full particulars. Kline was an Alliance High graduate who had worked in the Pennsylvania Railroad Company’s Canton yards.



Bill Boehm, considered one of the district’s leading golfers, was named as the professional at the Alliance Country Club, succeeding "Babe" Wagner.



Walter S. Crewson Jr., a 1921 Sebring McKinley graduate, was hired as superintendent of schools in Barberton. Crewson, 41, had served the previous 14 years as assistant principal at Massillon Washington High School and was widely known as a vigorous civic worker in that city.



25 Years Ago (1994)



U.S. Army Capt. William J. Cojocar, a 1981 Marlington grad, assumed command of the 502nd Military Intelligence Company, 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Polk, Louisiana.