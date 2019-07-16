I am certain that most people, unfortunately, have been affected by cancer in some way.



Perhaps you are trying to care for and support someone living with cancer; perhaps you are the one who needs care and support.



The support services offered by the Ashland County Cancer Association encompass a large variety of patient needs including financial, educational, nutritional and emotional support.



Financial assistance is available for medications, medical supplies, nutritional supplements, durable medical goods (such wigs or head coverings) and mileage stipends for traveling to and from cancer-related medical appointments.



To qualify for financial assistance, simply submit the application that can be found on our webpage, along with the diagnosis form, signed by your doctor.



There is no financial eligibility requirement just that you reside in Ashland County.



Educational support is easily accessible, as the ACCA has a library full of free literature on types of cancer, treatments, detection, prevention, Medicare Part D plans and nutrition.



Nutrition is extremely important — so much so that the ACCA even offers Boost nutritional drink at the office at no cost to our clients.



Last, but possibly the most vital, is emotional support. If you or someone you know has been newly diagnosed, mentoring is provided by volunteers who are survivors. The ACCA also hosts events so clients can interact with one another.



The Ashland County Cancer Association has various events and informative meetings throughout the year.



Cancer Empowerment Groups are held in the lower level of the Ashland County Public Library in the Stockwell Room. The next meeting — Testimonies and Practical Advice, from Cancer Survivors — is scheduled for Aug. 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This a great opportunity to learn, listen and share.



As for events, the ACCA’s fifth annual rummage sale was held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds, at Mozelle Hall in June. It was a huge success, bringing in over $10,500.



Thank you Mitchell’s Movers 3G for donating two pods to store collected items in, Ashland County Fair staff for all of the assistance during the sale and to the many hands that helped make this sale possible, you’re amazing. Mark your calendars, we will begin collections for next summer’s sale in April of 2020.



Congratulations to Taylor Kirsten, the winner of our Summer Basket Raffle fundraiser that ended on July 1. Tim Chandler and Jeff Divelbiss made this fundraiser possible, collecting over $3,000 in prizes … thank you.



The Ashland County Cancer Association’s next big event is the 16th Taste of Ashland event on Nov. 14, held at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. There will be numerous food vendors providing samples, along with raffles and a 50/50 drawing.



If you are a restaurant or food vendor wanting to participate in this event, please contact our office. Tickets to attend this event will be available in September.



Please remember that the ACCA is not affiliated with any national organization, so all proceeds go directly to Ashland County residents. This also means that the Ashland County Cancer Association, a nonprofit entity founded in 1947 by Tom Dexter, relies entirely on endowments, donations, fundraisers and grants.



We also receive a portion of funding from the United Way of Ashland, the Mohican Area Community Fund and the Ashland County Community Foundation. Thank you to everyone who generously donates their time, talents and treasures — we couldn’t exist without you.



If you have questions or suggestions, we’d love to hear from you. You can call us at 419-281-1863, email at AshlandCoCancer@gmail.com, or stop by the office.



— Angela Woodward is the executive director of Ashland County Cancer Association. She can be reached at 419-281-1863.

