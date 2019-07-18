Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for July 18-25.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Family Creeking Adventure, 1 p.m. July 18 at the Ranger Station. Families can catch fish and crawdads in Big Darby Creek.

Evening Campfire, 8 p.m. July 18 at the Nature Center. Visitors can enjoy a campfire near the bison paddock. S'mores will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.

Moth Mania, 9:30 p.m. to midnight July 20 at the Nature Center. Guests can see the nocturnal creatures that come to the park's light traps.

National Moth Week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 20-28 at the Nature Center. Guests can see a display of moths collected by a park volunteer.

Feed the Stream, 1 p.m. July 21 at the Nature Center. Guests can feed worms, crickets and minnows to the fish.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Fireflies, 8:30 p.m. July 20 at the Nature Center. Visitors can learn about fireflies and take a 2-mile walk to look for them.

Moth Display, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 20 and 21 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display to learn about these nocturnal insects.

Ranger Bike Ride, 3 p.m. July 21 at the Nature Center. Guests can join a park ranger on a 6-mile bike ride along the Blacklick Creek Greenway Trail.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Campfire with the Ranger, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 19 at the Picnic Area Lot at the Ranger Station. Guests can tour the ranger station and ranger truck and roast marshmallows over a campfire.

Hidden Critters, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 at the Nature Center. Visitors can search for toy insects hidden along the path for a chance to win a prize.

Creeking the Ravine, 2 p.m. July 21 at the Blendon Ravines, 5280 Cambria Way, Westerville. Guests ages 5 and older can take a 2-mile off-trail hike through the creek at the new Blendon Ravines property.

Relaxing Yoga, 6:30 p.m. July 22 at the Picnic Area Lot at the Ranger Station. Guests ages 3 and older can participate in an hour of outdoor yoga. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mat or towel.

Toddlers in Nature: If I Were a Tree, 10 a.m. July 25 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can experience nature through literacy, sensory development and motor skills in this format which includes a story, an activity and a walk.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Movie in the Park: "Coco," 9 to 11:45 p.m. July 20 at the windmill at Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Guests can watch Pixar's "Coco" (rated PG) on a large outdoor screen. Attendees are asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Walk and Woof, 7 p.m. July 23 at Glacier Ridge Dog Park. Guests ages 6 and older can take a 2.5-mile hike with their dog.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Preschoolers: River Explorers, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. July 18 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Children can wade into the river for a closer look at its creatures.

Butterfly Pursuit, 11 a.m. July 20 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2.5-mile hike to find butterflies and learn how to identify them.

Family Fun Night, 6 to 8 p.m. July 20 at the Nature Center. Families can enjoy a campfire and explore nature at night through activities.

Creature Feature: Amphibians, 2 p.m. July 21 at the Nature Center. Guests can interact with live amphibians and learn how the park takes care of them.

For Kids: Bugs, 11 a.m. July 24 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Children ages 6-12 can learn about pollinating insects through games, scavenger hunts and bug collecting.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Wild Water Games, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. July 18 at Lakeside Pavilion. Children ages 5-12 can learn about aquatic animals through water games. Attendees are encouraged to bring a towel and a change of clothes.

Summer Entertainment Series: "I'm No Dummy," 7 p.m. July 25 at the Amphitheater. Guests can see a magician ventriloquist show by David Crone. Attendees are encouraged to bring outdoor seating and snacks.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Herb Garden. Guests can meet members of the Herb Society of America, Central Ohio Unit and ask them questions.

Innis Woof, 10 a.m. July 20 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests and their dogs can join an educator for a guided walk along Inniswood's Chipmunk Chatter Trail.

Music in the Gardens: 23 Southbound, 3 to 5 p.m. July 21 at the Education Pavilion. Guests can enjoy an afternoon of music with Columbus country band 23 Southbound.

Introductory Tai Chi, 1 p.m. July 22 at the Education Pavilion. Guests can learn the first few moves of this Chinese moving meditation from instructor Midge Krause. All fitness levels are welcome.

Summer Children's Programs: Tree Squirrels, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 23 and 24 at the Education Pavilion. Children ages 8 and younger can learn about squirrels and how they prepare for life in the trees.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

7180 Walnut St., Westerville

Run with the Sun, 6:30 a.m. July 19 at the Rocky Fork Bulletin Board. Guests can join a naturalist for a 1.5-mile jog on paved and unimproved trails.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Family Tram Rides, 3 to 6 p.m. July 20. Guests can catch the tram from any of the tram stop signs and tour the park.

Happy Tails-N-Trails, 8 p.m. July 21 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can bring their dog for a 2-mile hike and get a treat for their pet.

Lunchtime Chat: Time Machine Tram Ride, noon July 24 at the Schrock Lake Picnic Shelter. Guests can learn about the history of the park.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N, Canal Winchester

Canning, Pickling and Preserving, 2 to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Farmhouse. Guests can learn about preserving produce using traditional 19th century methods.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Preschoolers: All About Pollinators, 10 a.m. July 18 at the Confluence Area. Children can learn about bees, butterflies and hummingbirds through games and activities.

Creeking and Campfire, 5:30 p.m. July 20 at the Confluence Area. Guests can take a half-mile walk to the creek to look for animals and then toast hot dogs and marshmallows over a campfire.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

