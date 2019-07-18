Culver's restaurant, 4137 W. Powell Road in Powell, raised $8,000 in support of the family of Dallas Matvey during an all-day fundraiser July 17.

Matvey, a 17-year-old Powell resident and senior at Olentangy Liberty High School, was found dead July 10 in a wooded area after having been reported missing three days earlier.

Culver's manager and co-owner Sierra Davis said holding the fundraiser, in which the business donated 50% of its revenue to the family, was an easy decision.

"We're constantly trying to do things like this for the community," she said. "We want to be the first in line to help out."

Powell residents reported long lines and a packed parking lot at Culver's throughout the day.

Matvey was a friend of many at the restaurant and had been hired to work there. He was to have begun working last week, Davis said.

"One of our team members had been (Matvey's) best friend since they were little," Davis said. "He had a lot of friends in the restaurant."

Matvey's sister, Ashley Kanniard, also is coordinating a Facebook fundraiser to help the family to pay for funeral expenses. As of July 18, about $7,840 of the $8,000 goal had been pledged by 178 people.

The fundraiser can be viewed at tinyurl.com/powellmatvey.

On the page, Kanniard warned donors of a scam in which people reportedly are being contacted via Facebook Messenger to ask for donations via Amazon gift cards.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews